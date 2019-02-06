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Hamas military wing to accept bitcoin donations

On Jan. 31, the Hamas military wing Al-Qassam Brigades published its bitcoin address announcing that the group was accepting donations.

Feb. 6, 2019
Hamas military wing Al-Qassam Brigades published its bitcoin address, announcing that the group was accepting donations, on Jan. 31, 2019. (MEMRI)
Hamas military wing Al-Qassam Brigades published its bitcoin address, announcing that the group was accepting donations, on Jan. 31, 2019. (MEMRI)

On Jan. 31, Hamas military wing Al-Qassam Brigades published its bitcoin address announcing that the group was accepting donations.

The announcement came a day after an Al-Qassam Brigades’ spokesman revealed that the group would be using the cryptocurrency to combat Israel’s constraints on the group’s funding.

Both announcements were posted on the Al-Qassam Brigades’ Telegram channel. The address shows eight transactions with about $110 in funds received in bitcoin (BTC) and less than a dollar in bitcoin cash (BCH).

On Jan. 29, Hamas military wing Al-Qassam Brigades called on its supporters to send the group funds using Bitcoin. The announcement, which was posted on the Telegram channel of Al-Qassam Brigades’ spokesman Abu Ubaida, alluded that bitcoin will be a way to combat Israel’s crackdown on aid for the group.

The message read: “The Zionist enemy combats the resistance [i.e., Hamas] by attempting to stop the support [it receives] by any means, but the supporters of the resistance in the entire world are fighting these Zionist’s attempts and are seeking to find all possible means to support it. ... We call upon all supporters of the resistance and aides of our just cause to support the resistance financially through Bitcoin using mechanisms that we will soon publish.”

Hamas Business and Economy
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