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News   Israel News

Netanyahu vows: ‘Iran will never have a nuclear weapon’

The Israeli premier reiterates that he and the U.S. president have pledged to never allow the Islamic Republic to get the bomb.

May 25, 2026
JNS Staff
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends a state memorial ceremony for victims of terror, at Mount Herzl military cemetery in Jerusalem, April 21, 2026. Credit: Dor Pazuelo/Flash90.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends a state memorial ceremony for victims of terror, at the Mount Herzl Military Cemetery in Jerusalem on April 21, 2026. Photo by Dor Pazuelo/Flash90.
( May 25, 2026 / JNS )

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday posted an AI-generated photo on X of him and U.S. President Donald Trump standing side by side, with a text that reads, “Iran will never have a nuclear weapon.”

The message was conveyed after reports surfaced that an agreement to end the U.S. war with Iran was imminent.

Israel’s official objective for “Operation Roaring Lion” launched on Feb. 28 was to eliminate the Islamic Republic’s nuclear project.

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