Netanyahu vows: ‘Iran will never have a nuclear weapon’

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday posted an AI-generated photo on X of him and U.S. President Donald Trump standing side by side, with a text that reads, “Iran will never have a nuclear weapon.”

The message was conveyed after reports surfaced that an agreement to end the U.S. war with Iran was imminent.

Israel’s official objective for “Operation Roaring Lion” launched on Feb. 28 was to eliminate the Islamic Republic’s nuclear project.