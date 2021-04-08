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News   Israel News

Helen Mirren to portray Golda Meir in new film on Yom Kippur War

The screenplay focuses on the challenges that the 1973 war presented to Israel’s “Iron Lady.”

Apr. 8, 2021
British actress Helen Miren meets with Jerusalem Mayor Nir Barkat at City Hall, June 22, 2016. Photo by Hadas Parush/Flash90.
British actress Helen Miren meets with Jerusalem Mayor Nir Barkat at City Hall, June 22, 2016. Photo by Hadas Parush/Flash90.

Oscar-winning British actress Helen Mirren will play the role of iconic Israeli Prime Minister Golda Meir in an upcoming biographical film Golda.

The movie will be directed by Oscar-winning Israeli director Guy Nattiv. Production is to begin in October.

The screenplay, which was written by world-renowned writer and producer Nicholas Martin, focuses on the 1973 Yom Kippur War and the challenges it presented Meir, also known as the “Iron Lady” of Israeli politics.

From the documentary “Golda,” about Israel’s first female prime minister’s term of office. Credit: National Library of Israel.
From the documentary “Golda,” about Israel’s first female prime minister’s term of office. Credit: National Library of Israel.

“As someone who was born during the Yom Kippur War, I am honored to tell this fascinating story about the first and only woman to ever lead Israel,” said Nattiv said. “Nicholas Martin’s brilliant script dives into Golda’s final chapter as the country faces a deadly surprise attack during the holiest day of the year, a core of delusional generals undermining Golda’s judgment, all the while undergoing secret treatments for her illness.”

Meir died of lymphoma in 1978, four years after resigning from office.

This article first appeared in Israel Hayom.

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