Herzog tours missile-hit home in Rishon Letzion
The Israeli president condemned Iran’s use of cluster bombs against civilians.
Israeli President Isaac Herzog on Monday visited the site of the missile strike in Rishon Letzion, south of Tel Aviv, touring a family home that was destroyed in the attack earlier in the day and viewing the damage up close, his office said.
Standing in the shattered living room where a cluster bomb detonated, Herzog condemned Tehran for using the “weapon of the weak” and said the Iranian people “deserve so much better” than a regime that spends their resources exporting “havoc, terror, hate and bloodshed” around the world.
הגענו הבוקר לבית בראשון לציון שספג פגיעה ישירה של פצצת מצרר. יחד עם ראש העיר רז קינסטליך פגשנו פה משפחות שפעלו לפי ההנחיות, נכנסו למרחבים המוגנים ובכך הצילו את חייהם. במצבים כאלה ברור עד כמה חיוני להישמע להוראות פיקוד העורף - גם כאן בזירה הן הוכיחו את עצמן.— יצחק הרצוג Isaac Herzog (@Isaac_Herzog) March 16, 2026
אויבינו מאיראן מנסים… pic.twitter.com/c2I5vWwgjF