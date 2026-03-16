Herzog tours missile-hit home in Rishon Letzion

Israeli President Isaac Herzog on Monday visited the site of the missile strike in Rishon Letzion, south of Tel Aviv, touring a family home that was destroyed in the attack earlier in the day and viewing the damage up close, his office said.

Standing in the shattered living room where a cluster bomb detonated, Herzog condemned Tehran for using the “weapon of the weak” and said the Iranian people “deserve so much better” than a regime that spends their resources exporting “havoc, terror, hate and bloodshed” around the world.