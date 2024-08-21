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‘Hostage Square’ exhibit debuts in Chicago for DNC

The Israeli-American Council highlights the plight of captives amid pro-Palestinian demonstrations.

Aug. 21, 2024
Adi Nirman
Police and demonstrators prepare for start of the "March on the DNC" during the first day of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago on Aug. 19, 2024. Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images.
Police and demonstrators prepare for start of the “March on the DNC” during the first day of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago on Aug. 19, 2024. Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images.

The Israeli-American Council unveiled its “Hostage Square” exhibit on Tuesday at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, drawing attention to Israeli captives held by Hamas. The political event has been marked by pro-Palestinian demonstrations that have drawn thousands.

An IAC spokesperson confirmed to the Jewish Telegraphic Agency that the exhibit is situated on private property near the United Center, where the convention is taking place until Aug. 22. By choosing a private lot, the organization bypassed the need for a city permit, which they reportedly had difficulty obtaining.

“Hostage Square Chicago will be a place where all Americans, especially Jewish Americans, can express solidarity and prayer for our hostages who still remain in Hamas hell, condemn the savage massacre of Oct. 7, and pray for Israel’s victory over her genocidal enemies,” said IAC CEO Elan Carr, the former U.S. Special Envoy to Monitor and Combat Antisemitism, underscoring the importance of keeping the issue in the public consciousness.

“It will also be a place where we can dwell with pride over America’s strong support of the Jewish people and the State of Israel,” Carr added.

The IAC’s Hostage Square exhibit in Chicago. Credit: IAC.

The strategic timing of the installation aims to capture the attention of political leaders and media gathered for the high-profile DNC.

The IAC’s initiative unfolds against a backdrop of heightened tensions and competing narratives surrounding the ongoing Israel-Hamas war. As pro-Palestinian groups stage demonstrations during the convention, the “Hostage Square” provides a counterpoint, focusing on the experiences of the captive Israelis.

“Chicago has continued to offer space for protests and marches to pro-Hamas and anti-Israel would-be rioters but has either denied or ignored multiple requests by IAC to demonstrate in support of America and Israel,” according to the IAC.

Representatives of the hostages’ families met on Tuesday with Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris’s adviser Ilan Goldenberg. According to Gili Roman, brother of Hamas hostage Yarden Roman-Gat, Goldenberg stated that there is no difference between Harris’s and U.S. President Joe Biden’s positions regarding the return of the hostages. He also mentioned he attended a Democratic Party LGBTQ community conference to which many of the participants wore keffiyehs, creating what he felt was a “tense atmosphere.”

Originally published by Israel Hayom.

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