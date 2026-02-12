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News   Israel News

IDF completes large-scale drill to boost Golan defense

Israeli Golan Brigade troops train in Meitzar and Afik to hone response to extreme scenarios and improve protection of northern border communities.

JNS Staff
IDF
Israeli soldiers from the Golan Brigade take part in a large-scale exercise in the southern Golan Heights community of Meitzar, aimed at boosting local defense readiness. Credit: IDF.
(Feb. 12, 2026 / JNS)

Israeli forces from the Golan Brigade (474), under the command of Division 210, have completed a large-scale exercise in southern Golan Heights communities aimed at boosting local defense readiness, the military said on Thursday.

The drill, held last week, brought together regular and reserve troops to rehearse responses to extreme scenarios, evacuating wounded personnel, and combat in outposts and built-up areas in the communities of Meitzar and Afik.

The exercise was conducted in cooperation with local authorities and community defense units, and Division 210 forces remain deployed in the area to protect residents of the Golan Heights and the rest of Israel, according to the IDF.

This was the latest in a series of exercises to enhance defensive preparedness in the northern region, according to the IDF.

Separately, Israeli forces destroyed a weapons depot belonging to the Jamaa Islamiya terrorist group during an overnight raid in southern Syria last week, the IDF said Tuesday, describing the strike as part of ongoing efforts to thwart attacks on northern Israeli communities.

Troops located and dismantled firearms, land mines and communications gear at a storage site in the Beit Jinn area, opposite the Israeli Golan Heights, according to the military.

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