IDF detains over 200 wanted terrorists in Judea and Samaria

The Israel Defense Forces apprehended more than 200 Palestinian terrorists in Judean and Samaria over the past week, the military said on Friday.

The terrorists were detained during hundreds of defensive and offensive operations, including seven brigade-level operations, carried out by the 877th “Judea and Samaria” Division and the 96th “Gilead” Reserve Division, the army said.

Among those arrested were bombmakers, weapons dealers, Hamas affiliates, individuals inciting terrorism and suspects who were planning to carry out attacks, according to the IDF.

IDF troops also seized some 30 firearms and two lathes used to manufacture combat weapons.

The 96th Division has been reinforced by reserve battalions and additional regular forces.

Alongside defensive operations, IDF and Border Police forces carried out several offensive operations in the Jericho area.

In addition, security forces seized approximately 380,000 shekels (~$123,000) that were intended as terror funds, the IDF said.