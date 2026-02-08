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News   Israel News

IAF strikes terrorists who crossed ceasefire line in northern Gaza Strip

The Israeli Air Force, guided by ground troops, “attacked the terrorists and eliminated one of them,” the IDF stated.

JNS Staff
IDF soldiers operating in the Gaza Strip, Aug. 1, 2025. Credit: IDF.
IDF soldiers operating in the Gaza Strip, Aug. 1, 2025. Credit: IDF.
(Feb. 8, 2026 / JNS)

The Israeli Air Force on Sunday struck “several terrorists” who crossed the truce-instituted Yellow Line in the northern Gaza Strip, killing one, the Israel Defense Forces said.

“IDF troops operating in northern Gaza identified several terrorists who crossed the Yellow Line and approached the troops, posing an imminent threat to them,” the military said.

“Immediately following the identification, the Air Force, guided by the forces, attacked the terrorists and eliminated one of them in order to remove the threat,” the army added.

On Saturday, Israeli ground troops also killed two terrorists who crossed the Yellow Line. In one incident, the 7th Armored Brigade operating in southern Gaza killed a terrorist who had crossed the ceasefire line and “constituted an immediate threat” to them.

In another incident in the northern Strip, the 3rd Brigade, a reserve infantry unit, killed a terrorist who approached them after crossing the Yellow Line, according to the military’s statement.

In both incidents, “immediately after the identification, the forces eliminated the terrorists in order to remove the threat,” it added.

Troops of the IDF’s Southern Command remain “deployed in the area in accordance with the agreement and will continue to act to remove any immediate threat,” it concluded, referencing the U.S.-brokered truce.

The Yellow Line is a demarcation established by the army as part of the ceasefire agreement with Hamas that went into effect on Oct. 10, 2025.

Concrete barriers topped with a yellow-painted post mark the area to which the IDF has withdrawn. The Yellow Line leaves Jerusalem in control of approximately half of the Palestinian coastal enclave.

Also on Saturday, the IDF revealed that Israeli soldiers had eliminated a terrorist on the Yellow Line in northern Gaza who participated in the Hamas-led Oct. 7, 2023, massacre in southern Israeli communities.

The Palestinian, identified by Military Intelligence as Hamas operative Muhammad Salah a-Din Khaled Abu Rakba, crossed the truce line on Thursday, approaching troops in a manner that threatened them.

U.S. President Donald Trump warned on Jan. 21 that Hamas terrorists would be “blown away very quickly” if they fail to lay down their weapons under the second phase of Washington’s peace plan.

Speaking at a question-and-answer session in Davos, Switzerland, after his address to the World Economic Forum, the president said Hamas had “agreed to give up their weapons” as part of his 20-point plan.

However, senior Hamas terrorist Musa Abu Marzouk told Qatar’s Al Jazeera on Jan. 28 that the terror group had never agreed to disarm.

“Not for a single moment did we talk about surrendering weapons,” Abu Marzouk told the outlet, claiming the issue was never raised in the talks.

Hamas leader Khaled Mashaal has also publicly rejected demands that the terrorists disarm, declaring on Dec. 6 that “protecting the resistance project and its weapons is the right of our people to defend themselves.

“The resistance and its weapons are the ummah’s [Islamic nation’s] honor and pride,” the senior terrorist told an anti-Israel summit in Istanbul.

“A thousand statements are not worth a single projectile of iron,” he said.

Hamas Gaza Strip Defense and Security Terrorism
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