IDF strikes Hamas terror assets in Gaza after truce violation

The Israel Defense Forces said on Friday that it carried out strikes on Hamas infrastructure in the Gaza Strip after Palestinian terrorists opened fire on Israeli soldiers near the ceasefire line the previous day.

The strikes targeted a weapons manufacturing facility and an arms depot, the military said.

The strikes were conducted in accordance with international law and in line with the principles of distinction, proportionality and feasible precautions, the IDF said. Measures were taken to distance the local population from the area, including advance warnings, and the mission was carried out only after it was determined that no civilians were present near the terror target, it added.

“The IDF views with severity every violation of the ceasefire agreement and will act against any attempt by terror organizations in the Gaza Strip to carry out attacks against troops or Israeli civilians,” the statement said.

No Israeli soldiers were injured in the shooting on Thursday.

In a separate incident on Friday, IDF troops operating in northern Gaza identified several terrorists who crossed the Yellow Line—the ceasefire demarcation—and approached the forces, posing an imminent threat, the military said.

The troops then opened fire on the suspects to neutralize the threat, killing one of them.

On Tuesday night, an IDF reservist was seriously wounded by terrorist fire in northern Gaza, in what the military called a “blatant violation” of the truce. Upon identifying the source of the fire, IDF armored units and Israeli Air Force craft carried out precise strikes in the area.

Also on Tuesday, the IDF revealed that soldiers operating in the southern Strip found more than 100 mortar shells, several rockets and other weapons hidden inside blankets and sacks marked as UNRWA humanitarian aid.

U.S. Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff on Jan. 14 announced the start of Phase 2 of the Trump administration’s 20-point plan, which seeks to shift “from ceasefire to demilitarization, technocratic governance and reconstruction” of Gaza.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met with Witkoff in Jerusalem on Tuesday, emphasizing that Israel will not compromise on its war aims in Gaza.

Netanyahu reiterated to Witkoff that Hamas must be disarmed and Gaza demilitarized before any reconstruction efforts begin. The prime minister also said that the Palestinian Authority could not play any role in administering the Gaza Strip.