IDF to demolish home of terrorist who murdered two on Dec. 26

The Israel Defense Forces on Monday announced it seeks to demolish the northern Samaria home of Ahmad al-Rub, the Palestinian terrorist who killed two Israelis in a Dec. 26 stabbing and car-ramming spree.

Al-Rub, from Qabatiya near Jenin, murdered Shimshon Mordechai, 68, and Aviv Maor, 19, while wounding two others, in a series of terrorist attacks in and around the northern Israeli city of Beit She’an.

The military said on Monday that it sealed the Qabatiya residence and delivered the demolition notice two days after the assaults, on Dec. 28.

The security establishment believes that the demolition of Palestinian terrorists’ homes bolsters deterrence and reduces further terrorist activity.

In 2023, demolitions all but stopped, according to an Israel Hayom probe carried out with Zionist NGO Im Tirtzu. However, following the Hamas-led Oct. 7, 2023, massacre, the army has picked up the pace, issuing orders for demolishing a significant number of homes.