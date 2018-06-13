Intel announces upcoming release of Israeli-developed eighth-generation processors

Intel announced that two new Core processors developed in Israel—the Whiskey Lake for laptops and Amber Lake for 2-in-1 computers—will be released in October.

The news was announced at this week’s COMPUTEX Taipei 2018 conference.

Whiskey Lake and Amber Lake, part of the lineup of eighth-generation Intel Core processors, enable a double-digit performance improvement and support 1Gbps surfing. They will be integrated into 140 models of computers, according to a statement from Intel.

“With Intel’s 50th anniversary next month, it’s a perfect time to celebrate one of the most important technologies of Intel’s legacy: the PC. As we transition to the data-centric era, the PC remains a critical facet of Intel’s business, and it’s an area where we believe there are still so many opportunities ahead,” said Intel corporate vice president Gregory Bryant.

Intel established a presence in Israel in 1974 in Haifa with five employees. Today, the company directly employs nearly 10,000 Israelis at development centers in Haifa, Yakum, Petach Tikva and Jerusalem, as well as manufacturing-related facilities in Kiryat Gat and Jerusalem.

Approximately 60 percent of Intel’s Israeli employees work in the fields of research and development, with the remainder supporting high-volume manufacturing of microprocessors that power the world’s computing devices.