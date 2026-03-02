Iranian missile hits Beersheva, injuring 19

Emergency medical services responded to a direct Iranian missile impact in Beersheva on Monday, as the Jewish state absorbed a third day of strikes in Tehran’s war against Israel and the United States.

Magen David Adom crews treated and evacuated a 35‑year‑old man to the city’s Soroka Medical Center who was moderately wounded and 18 others who were lightly hurt, all by flying glass.

United Hatzalah said its medical teams were treating several lightly injured, conscious victims after a building was hit in the capital of the Negev.

Iran missile wounds three on Jerusalem highway

Three people were wounded on Sunday night when an Iranian ballistic missile slammed into a highway on the outskirts of Jerusalem.

MDA medics and paramedics treated the victims and evacuated them to Shaare Zedek, Hadassah Ein Kerem and Hadassah Mount Scopus hospitals, including a 46-year-old man in serious condition with shrapnel wounds, two people lightly hurt and two suffering from anxiety.

The Israel Police said roughly six people with varying injuries were evacuated from the scene, where the blast also damaged nearby infrastructure and vehicles. Jerusalem District chief Avshalom Peled and Jerusalem Border Police commander Shimon Dahan held a situation assessment at the site with senior officers.

In the Tel Aviv area, a 45-year-old man was lightly hurt by a missile fragment, officials said. MDA teams evacuated him to Sheba Medical Center in Ramat Gan’s Tel Hashomer neighborhood after providing initial treatment at the scene for a facial injury. Several additional people were treated for light injuries incurred on their way to protected spaces and for anxiety.

Bomb disposal experts were operating to remove risks to the public after reports of interceptor parts falling at several locations in the Tel Aviv area.

Victims of Beit Shemesh missile strike identified

Israel’s National Center for Forensic Medicine said on Monday it has completed the identification of all nine Israelis killed in the Beit Shemesh missile disaster on Sunday.

Dr. Ricardo Nachman, head of the center’s forensic clinical testing unit, said the bodies were brought in a few hours earlier and identified using a range of scientific methods in coordination with the Israel Police.

He described it as the most complex and difficult case the institute has handled since the start of “Operation Roaring Lion,” and said identification took several hours.

“We share the grief of the families at this difficult time,” said Nachman.

The names of six of the victims were first cleared for publication: Sarah Elimelech, her daughter Ronit Elimelech, Oren Katz, 16-year-old Gabriel Ravah, Bruria Gloria Cohen and her son, Yossi Cohen.

The names of the final three fatalities were subsequently released: siblings Yaakov, 16, Avigail 15, and Sarah Biton, 13.

Dozens more were wounded in the strike, which also caused massive damage to nearby homes.

United Hatzalah mourned Ronit Elimelech, a volunteer with the organization: “Ronit, of blessed memory, age 45, a dedicated paramedic, devoted her life to saving others. She volunteered in the Give Honor project accompanying elderly people who are alone. She was missing for many hours, but sadly, the search efforts ended with the most bitter of news.”

Eli Beer, president and founder of United Hatzalah, said: “Our hearts are shattered to pieces. Ronit was a symbol of giving, professionalism and compassion. Even in her final moments, on her way to the shelter with her family, her paramedic bag and vest—the tools with which she saved lives—were by her side. Today we lose not only an outstanding volunteer, but a beloved family member. The organization’s leadership will continue to support her children and family at every step, and we promise to stand by them forever.”

The Iranian missile, carrying roughly 500 kilograms (1,100 pounds) of explosives, struck the building at approximately 2 p.m., collapsing an underground bomb shelter accessible by two flights of stairs, Channel 12 News reported.

At least three victims were killed inside the shelter itself, with additional fatalities found in the stairwell, at the shelter entrance and outside the building. Investigators are examining whether the shelter door was open at the time of impact.

A preliminary investigation found that the shelter did not meet current protection standards, though Channel 12 reported that investigators believe even a fully compliant shelter likely could not have withstood a direct hit of such magnitude. Interception attempts were made but failed—the interceptor missed its target, though no technical malfunction was found, according to the Israeli military.

777 evacuated to hospitals since start of ‘Roaring Lion’

Israel’s Health Ministry reported on Monday that 777 people have been evacuated to hospitals since the launch of “Operation Roaring Lion” on Saturday morning, with 86 patients remaining hospitalized or in the emergency room.

Of those, four are in serious condition—half with injuries not directly caused by missile strikes—20 are in satisfactory condition, 58 are in good condition and four are undergoing medical evaluation.

Officials urged the elderly to exercise caution when moving to protected spaces during alerts, warning that falls pose a significant risk. The ministry also called on neighbors of senior citizens to help them identify the nearest shelter, practice reaching it in advance, and when possible, move to the protected space before an alarm sounds.

The ministry announced extended hours for its national health hotline, Kol HaBariut (5400), which will operate from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. during the emergency period. On Fridays, the hotline runs from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Callers can reach a dedicated emergency extension—extension 3—for information related to the operation.

The Israel Defense Forces’ Home Front Command said its restrictions will remain in effect until at least 8 p.m. on Wednesday, prohibiting gatherings, keeping workplaces closed except for essential sectors and suspending all educational activities.