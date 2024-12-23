Iraq’s pro-Iran militias said to agree not to attack Israel

A senior figure in Iraq’s pro-Iranian Al-Nujaba Movement militia (known as HHN) has confirmed that Tehran’s proxies have reached an agreement with Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia’ al-Sudani to cease military operations against Israel, the Lebanese pro-Hezbollah Al-Akhbar reported on Monday.

The agreement comes amid international pressure to dismantle the Iraqi factions and transfer their weapons to state control.

Speaking to Al-Akhbar, the HHN leader revealed that the factions have also agreed “not to interfere in Syrian affairs and to monitor the situation from a distance, while also awaiting the policy directions of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, particularly regarding the Middle East and Iran.”

The source criticized American and Israeli efforts to promote the dissolution of the Iraqi government’s umbrella organization for militias, the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), describing these as attempts to force the surrender of the “resistance axis” that has challenged Israel over the past year.

Prime Minister al-Sudani recently dismissed suggestions that the PMF would be disbanded, stating in a televised interview that “such claims are purely speculative and come from those who oppose the political process.”

Kazem al-Fartousi, spokesperson for the Kata’ib Sayyid al-Shuhada Brigades, another pro-Iranian militia, told Al-Akhbar, “The operations of the factions against Israel were linked to Hezbollah’s operations in Lebanon. When a ceasefire was reached in Lebanon, the Iraqi factions also halted their operations. There are also partners in Iraq with reservations about these operations, and their perspectives must be considered.”

He added, “The situation is currently under review, and communication is ongoing among the resistance axis to coordinate positions and develop a unified vision.”

Originally published by Israel Hayom.