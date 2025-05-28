More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Israel News

Israel approves 22 new Judea and Samaria towns in ‘dramatic’ secret vote

“This is a dramatic government decision, unprecedented in terms of deepening the Israeli settlement of Judea and Samaria,” said the Yesha Council.

JNS Staff
A construction site in Shiloh in the Binyamin region of Samaria, June 21, 2023. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.
A construction site in Shiloh in the Binyamin region of Samaria, June 21, 2023. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.
(May 28, 2025 / JNS)

Israel’s Security Cabinet has approved 22 new Jewish communities in Judea and Samaria, including two that were uprooted during the 2005 Gaza disengagement, Yesha Council leader Israel Ganz revealed on Tuesday.

“This is a dramatic government decision, unprecedented in terms of deepening the Israeli settlement of Judea and Samaria,” said Ganz, whose Yesha Council represents the approximately 500,000 Jewish residents of the area.

“Led by Finance Minister and Minister in the Defense Ministry Bezalel Smotrich, together with Defense Minister Israel Katz—and with the support of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and all government ministers—the Israeli government has decided to establish 22 new towns in Binyamin, Judea, Samaria and the Jordan Valley,” he said.

According to a report by Israel’s Ynet news outlet on Tuesday night, the Security Cabinet approved the move in secrecy around two weeks ago.

The villages span regional councils across Judea and Samaria, with provisional names including Adei Ad, Ahiya, Nofei Prat, Atarot Adar, Inbar and Beit Horon North in the Mateh Binyamin Regional Council; Kedem Arava in the Megilot Regional Council; Machane Gadi, Ir Hatmarim, Gevaonit and Tabbat in the Jordan Valley Regional Council; Mitzpe Ziv, El Naveh and another Kedem Arava in the Mount Hebron Regional Council; and Havat Yair, Ma’oz Zvi, Ma’alot Halhul, Afeka, Yonadav, Rehavam and Mount Ebal in the Samaria Regional Council.

Some of the villages listed are existing outposts that had thus far been illegal under Israeli law, while others will be newly constructed.

According to Israel Hayom, the government intends to use some of the new towns to bolster its presence around Route 443, which connects Jerusalem and Tel Aviv through Modi’in, situated halfway between the two major cities.

The Cabinet was also said to have green-lit the re-establishment of Homesh and Sa-Nur, communities in northern Samaria that were forcibly evacuated during the 2005 disengagement.

The disengagement entailed the destruction of Homesh, Sa-Nur, Ganim and Kadim in northern Samaria, in addition to 21 Gaza towns.

“This historic decision sends a clear message,” Ganz declared on Tuesday. “We are here not only to stay, but to firmly establish the State of Israel in this area, for all its residents, and to strengthen its security.”

On May 19, Israel’s Channel 14 News reported that Smotrich was set to legalize 22 Jewish communities throughout Judea and Samaria, nine of which would be new towns. The report also mentioned Homesh and Sa-Nur, as well as a new community on Mount Ebal.

Three days later, Israeli Construction and Housing Minister Yitzhak Goldknopf announced that Jerusalem would allocate 30 million shekels ($8.42 million) to build more than a dozen cities and industrial zones in Samaria in an attempt to bring a million more Jews to the area.

As of Jan. 1, 529,704 Jews lived in Judea and Samaria, amounting to approximately 5.28% of Israel’s population.

Nearly 70% of Israelis want Jerusalem to extend full legal sovereignty over the disputed territory, according to a poll conducted on Jan. 29.

Meanwhile, 58% of Israeli Jews believe that communities in Judea and Samaria contribute to the security of the country, according to a survey the Jewish People Policy Institute (JPPI) published on March 11.

Judea and Samaria
JNS Staff
JNS Staff JNS Staff
See more from JNS Staff
EXPLORE JNS
Inna Vernikov
U.S. News
NY Dem Party would’ve publicized measure if it was about anything but Jew-hatred, GOP NYC Council member says
“The moderates could have used the measure’s wide support to take a firm stance against antisemitism,” Inna Vernikov told JNS. “Unfortunately, they care more about appeasing the far-Left than about meaningfully protecting Jews.”
October 20, 2026 02:22 PM
Rikki Zagelbaum
Trump Netanyahu
Israel News
In phone call, Trump predicts ‘tremendous victory’ for Netanyahu’s Likud
“You’re the man I want by my side, Bibi,” the U.S. president told the Israeli premier.
October 20, 2026 02:53 AM
JNS Staff
Eli Sharabi
World News
JK Rowling’s agent fights back against ‘silent boycott’ of Jewish writers
Neil Blair established High Line Publishing Studio to help Jewish and Israeli literary figures who are shunned by mainstream publishing houses.
Oct. 19, 2026
David Isaac
Christian clergymen attend a procession inside the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City on March 13, 2012. Photo by Nati Shohat/Flash90.
U.S. News
Meet the Orthodox rabbi taking Christian leaders to Israel
“The State of Israel, for us as Orthodox Jews, is the beginning of the flowering of the redemption of our people,” Rabbi Elie Buechler told JNS. “If that’s not their perspective, that’s OK too.”
Oct. 19, 2026
Andrew Bernard
Breaking News
14:02
Israeli president invites Hungarian prime minister to visit Israel
12:58
Israel joins intergovernmental Pacific Islands Forum
12:47
Israel kills Hamas terrorist who was part of Oct. 7 kidnapping of Shani Louk
11:55
Baltimore, said earlier in the year to have reduced murders in historic manner, back on 2025 homicide pace, per city data
11:40
Milken foundation surprises two more LA teachers with award
11:35
Ocasio-Cortez endorses Brad Lander for Congress
11:27
Colorado governor attends event about fighting Jew-hatred
09:23
Amherst, Mass., human rights panel to offer ‘weaponization of antisemitism update’ at official meeting
08:33
Israel Police seize hashish, 1,000 Captagon pills in northern raid
08:22
Herzog, Hungarian President Baka pledge to keep fighting antisemitism
08:07
Israel, Samoa discuss expanding cooperation in agriculture, education
07:44
Israel Police honors 1,696 fallen personnel at annual memorial ceremony
07:37
Israel slams Hamas over Gaza teacher’s allegations of threats for opposing antisemitism
07:17
Ben-Gvir slams France over unrest, Palestinian state recognition
07:14
Undercover Israeli forces arrest wanted terrorism suspect near Jenin
07:12
Israeli FM Sa’ar hosts 250 tech leaders from all 50 US states
06:57
Israel Police investigate reported assault on Jewish shepherd in Binyamin
06:53
Trump: Iran killed at least 75,000 protesters in eight months
06:50
Netanyahu: Israel will not ‘capitulate’ to Turkish-led axis
06:46
FM Sa’ar meets Huckabee amid growing Mideast tensions
06:44
Narratives blaming Jews for French riots sweep X, report finds
06:33
Israel protests Japan’s official reception of senior Fatah official
06:13
Netanyahu blames Qatar, Russians for anti-Israel bot campaigns
05:59
IDF dismantles more than 540 terrorist infrastructure sites in Southern Lebanon
05:52
IDF launches military exercise in Judea and Samaria
05:32
Mahmoud Khalil asks Supreme Court to let federal courts hear his case
05:12
Israeli FM Sa’ar briefs Poland on probe into alleged attack on diplomats
04:51
Vance ‘not getting involved in the Israeli elections’ after Trump endorses Netanyahu
04:48
IDF strikes two suspects attempting to sabotage infrastructure in southern Gaza
04:31
Trump at Kansas rally: Democrats want to raise Palestinian flag here
04:11
21 arrested in multimillion-shekel fraud probe involving IDF operations in Gaza
03:50
IDF accuses Lebanese Army of failing to act on Hezbollah weapons site
03:30
Netanyahu on new security doctrine: ‘Friends can become foes overnight’
03:10
IDF to establish space division as Katz touts ‘blue-and-white Star Wars’
02:49
Macron urged ceasefire on Oct. 7, says Netanyahu
02:29
Nevada senator condemns pro-Hitler sign displayed near Jewish institutions
02:09
Gaza: IDF strikes three Hamas weapons sites
01:48
Samaria: IDF rules out terrorist infiltration in Evyatar
01:28
Blue and White Party’s Benny Gantz quits Knesset race
01:08
Two suspects planning terror attack arrested in central Israel
00:22
Trump calls Netanyahu ‘warrior,’ predicts ‘tremendous’ Likud victory
23:06
MK Ohad Tal tours Judea with former US ambassador Friedman, urges sovereignty
18:31
Florida man indicted for threatening to ‘hunt’ Jews, because Hitler ‘was correct’
17:25
CAIR urges Greenwich schools not to use Jewish camp displaying Israeli flags, hostage ribbons
16:41
Trump cites ‘fake polls,’ says feels ‘good’ about midterms
16:38
‘Paris is going to be a Muslim city very soon,’ Trump says
16:03
IRGC threatens undersea telecommunications cables in Persian Gulf
14:58
Judge orders National SJP to identify participants in 2024 UCLA encampment call
14:50
Christiane Amanpour to leave ‘CNN’ in June
12:55
Likely future Dem chair of House foreign affairs panel says he’d advance West Bank Violence Prevention Act
More Updates
JNS TV
Trump Netanyahu
JNS TV / The Quad
Iran, Hamas and Hezbollah rebuilding capabilities as elections approach
October 20, 2026 05:49 AM
Emily Schrader
COLUMNS
Mike Evans
Opinion
Israel is not alone: The world has answered the lies about the Jewish people
Mike Evans
Israeli journalist Amit Segal in Tel Aviv, Sept. 15, 2024. Photo by Yehoshua Yosef/Flash90.
Opinion
Growing signs of an impending strike on Iran
Amit Segal