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News   Israel News

Israel, Nepal sign agricultural cooperation agreement

The agreement aims to bolster relations between the two countries and help Nepal develop its agricultural sector to overcome the food crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Oct. 1, 2020
Israeli Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi with Nepalese Ambassador H.E. Anjan Shakya (left) at the signing ceremony on Sept. 30, 2020. Credit: Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
Israeli Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi with Nepalese Ambassador H.E. Anjan Shakya (left) at the signing ceremony on Sept. 30, 2020. Credit: Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Israeli Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi on Wednesday signed a cooperation agreement between the Israeli Agency for International Development and Cooperation and the Nepalese Agriculture Ministry, seeking to bolster cooperation in the field.

Israel’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Thursday that the agreement includes the establishment of an Israel-Nepal agricultural excellence center, which will “demonstrate advanced Israeli agricultural technologies suited to the climate and terrain conditions in Nepal.”

The center, which will be based on Israeli agrotechnologies and equipment, will be the most advanced of its kind in Nepal, the statement said, adding that it also aims to “contribute both to the promotion of Israeli exports and to the expansion of the agricultural sector in Nepal.”

The Israeli agency, Mashav, will consult with its partners in Nepal on the process of establishing and operating the center.

MASHAV director Gil Haskel said, “The Foreign Ministry continues to expand Israel’s cooperation with the international community despite the challenges caused by the corona pandemic.

“This new agreement will strengthen the relations between the two countries. Israeli technologies will help Nepal develop its agricultural sector and overcome the food crisis caused by the pandemic that is plaguing the developing countries of the world. At the same time, the agreement will contribute to an increase in Israeli exports.”

This article first appeared in Israel Hayom.

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