More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Israel News

Israel prepares to intercept Greta Thunberg’s Gaza-bound flotilla

Radical activists on board the “Madleen” accuse Greece of spying for Israel with drones. Sources say vessel is to be stopped even before it reaches Israel’s territorial waters.

Jun. 8, 2025
Shirit Avitan Cohen
The Freedom Flotilla sailboat off the coast of San Giovanni Li Cuti in Catania, Italy, May 31, 2025. Photo by Fabrizio Villa/Getty Images.
The Freedom Flotilla sailboat off the coast of San Giovanni Li Cuti in Catania, Italy, May 31, 2025. Photo by Fabrizio Villa/Getty Images.

The Israel Defense Forces is poised to halt the vessel Madleen, transporting Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg and 11 other pro-Palestinian activists toward the Gaza Strip, before it crosses into Israeli territorial waters.

Israeli officials explained that pro-Palestinian lawmaker Rima Hassan’s diplomatic status as a European Parliament member delayed any earlier action against the ship. Hassan, one of the activists aboard the Madleen, tried to enter Israel several months ago but was deported when she landed at Ben-Gurion International Airport.

The Madleen activists reflect radical ideology. Hassan labeled the Hamas Oct. 7, 2023, onslaught on Israel as “legitimate” and dismissed reports of the Bibas family’s massacre; Yasemin Acar from Germany rejoiced during Iran’s missile strikes on Israel and shifted protest slogans from “destroy Hamas” to “destroy Zionism"; and Thiago Ávila from Brazil, who joined mourners at Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah’s funeral, hailed him as a “martyr and revered leader.”

Israel Defense Minister Israel Katz said on Sunday, “I have instructed the IDF to act so that the Madleen flotilla does not reach Gaza. To the antisemitic Greta and her friends, I say clearly: You should turn back—because you will not reach Gaza.”

This voyage follows a failed attempt in May, when the ship Conscience was damaged near Malta. Organizers pointed to an Israeli drone attack, though Israel did not acknowledge responsibility.

The IDF affirmed its readiness to ensure the current propaganda attempt does not reach Gaza’s shores.

Recently, the Madleen veered off its Gaza trajectory to rescue migrants in the eastern Mediterranean after a distress signal from a boat carrying roughly 30 to 40 people.

The activists accused Greece of drone surveillance on Israel’s behalf, claiming it bolsters Israel’s dominance in the eastern Mediterranean.

They reported drones hovering 80 kilometers (50 miles) from Greece and urged supporters on social media to track the vessel live, asserting that public attention could thwart an Israeli move.

Originally published by Israel Hayom.

Hamas Gaza Strip
Shirit Avitan Cohen
EXPLORE JNS
Torahs of Temple Israel in West Bloomfield, Mich. Credit: Courtesy.
‘Moving forward and celebrating’ in Michigan, as second set of post-attack simchas approach
There was never a question whether bar and bat mitzvahs were going to continue, says Rabbi Marla Hornsten at Temple Israel, despite the havoc that had teachers and children evacuate the building.
Mar. 20, 2026
Karen Schwartz
Blurred background of a house behind grass. Credit: jplenio/Pixabay.
U.S. News
Texas judge blocks ‘Muslim-only’ residential project over utility board violations
“We will not rest in the mission to stop the spread of radical Islam,” Texas Gov. Greg Abbott stated.
Mar. 20, 2026
U.S. and Texas state flags flying on the dome of the Texas State Capitol building in Austin. Credit: CrackerClips Stock Media/Shutterstock.
U.S. News
Texas governor appoints new members to antisemitism advisory committee
The panel conducts research on antisemitic activity and works with public and private entities on statewide initiatives on Holocaust and genocide education.
Mar. 20, 2026
Shmurah Matzah, Passover
Features
At some Orthodox Passover seders, places are set for ‘Star Wars,’ Taylor Swift
“If it’s something that families are attuned to, then I think it may be a good way to engage the kids on that level,” Rabbi Steven Burg, of Aish, told JNS.
Mar. 20, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
USS Dwight D. Eisenhower
U.S. News
United Kingdom agrees to let US use bases for Hormuz operations
“I was a little surprised at the U.K. to be honest with you,” U.S. President Donald Trump told reporters at the White House. “They should have acted a lot faster.”
Mar. 20, 2026
Boyce Gate at San José State University in San Jose, California. Credit: Tzuhsun Hsu via Wikimedia Commons.
U.S. News
Senate ed panel chair seeks answers from San José State over antisemitic graffiti, student safety concerns
“It is imperative that university administrators rise to the occasion to take a firm stand against antisemitism and racial violence,” Sen. Bill Cassidy wrote.
Mar. 20, 2026
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen drinking coffee during a plenum session in the assembly hall of the Israeli parliament on June 17, 2015. Photo by Miriam Alster/Flash90.
JNS TV / Think Twice
Debunking Iran war conspiracy theories
Think Twice with Jonathan Tobin with guest Walter Russell Meade; Episode 216
Mar. 19, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Melanie Phillips
Column
Wimps and warriors
Melanie Phillips
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
The crack-up of the antisemitic right
Jonathan S. Tobin