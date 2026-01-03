Israel strikes Hezbollah terrorist in Southern Lebanon

The Israel Defense Forces struck on Saturday a Hezbollah terrorist in the area of Al-Khiyam in southeastern Lebanon’s Nabatieh Governorate, the military said.

The strike was carried out in response to the Iranian-backed terrorist group’s “continued violations of the ceasefire understandings” between Jerusalem and Beirut.

On Friday, the IDF attacked several Hezbollah terrorist positions in Southern Lebanon, also targeting violations of the ceasefire agreement.

The strikes hit a training compound used by Hezbollah’s elite Radwan Force for combat drills and weapons training, as well as military structures recently used to store weapons, the Israel Defense Forces said.

🎯 STRUCK: Hezbollah Terror Infrastructure Sites in Several Areas in Southern Lebanon.



Targets Struck:

• A training compound used by Hezbollah’s ‘Radwan Force’ for conducting drills and training terrorists

• Military structures that were recently used to store weapons for… — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) January 2, 2026

The IDF said the facilities were used to train operatives for attacks against Israeli troops and civilians, calling the activity a breach of ceasefire terms.

The military said it would continue operations to eliminate threats against Israel.