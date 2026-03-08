Israel strikes Iranian regime’s military fuel facilities

Israeli strikes targeted Iranian oil and gas infrastructure on Saturday night, marking the first reported attack on the regime’s fuel facilities as Jerusalem and Washington’s joint military operation entered its second week.

Video circulating online showed massive fires and plumes of smoke set against Tehran’s night sky, as the Israel Defense Forces said that its air force had hit “several fuel storage complexes used by the military forces of the Iranian terrorist regime” in the capital.

🚨IRAN OIL SITES HIT OVERNIGHT | Massive explosions and fires were reported after IAF strikes on oil depots in Kouhak and Shahran in Tehran, and Karaj west of the capital. Footage circulating online shows streets burning near the Iranian capital. pic.twitter.com/dTWCXlbjAe — Jewish News Syndicate (@JNS_org) March 8, 2026

The IDF called it “a significant strike” and an “additional step in deepening the damage” to the Islamic Republic’s military infrastructure, adding that Israeli forces will continue to “operate with determination in order to significantly degrade the regime’s capabilities and remove threats to the State of Israel.”

Israeli and American forces have been relentlessly striking the Iranian regime as part of Israel’s “Operation Roaring Lion” and the U.S. “Operation Epic Fury,” targeting air defenses, command-and-control networks and its nuclear and ballistic missile programs.

U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM), whose military responsibility covers the Middle East, published pictures of some of the Israeli and American warplanes being used to degrade the Iranian regime’s military and terrorist capabilities, writing on X on Saturday that “the world’s two greatest Air Forces continue to dominate the skies over Iran.”

The world's two greatest Air Forces (🇺🇸 + 🇮🇱) continue to dominate the skies over Iran. pic.twitter.com/Irmfb1JEEx — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) March 7, 2026

IDF: Air Force strikes key Iranian ballistic missile hubs

The IAF struck two of the Iranian regime’s main ballistic missile production sites as part of expanded strikes in recent days targeting the Islamic Republic’s weapons-manufacturing industries, Israel’s military said on Saturday.

Hundreds of fighter jets bombed the sites, which the IDF said were located in the areas of Parchin and Shahrud. In Thursday’s strike in Parchin, warplanes hit infrastructure used to produce key components for Iranian weapons, including plants for explosive materials for ballistic missile warheads, facilities making specialized missile engine materials, a missile engine mixing and casting site and a complex for developing and assembling advanced cruise missiles.

🎯 STRUCK: 2 main ballistic missile production sites in Parchin and Shahrud.



Over the past week, hundreds of IAF fighter jets struck the Iranian regime’s production industries, which are used for the development and production of missiles and weapons.



Among the targets struck:… pic.twitter.com/sF3rRCvWqb — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) March 7, 2026

In a separate overnight strike, Israeli forces hit an Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps ballistic missile production site near Shahrud that had been rebuilt after a previous attack during “Rising Lion,” the 12-day war in June 2025. The IDF described the facility as a key source of missiles fired at Israel and the region and said the raid severely damaged Iran’s ability to continue producing missiles there.

IDF strikes Iranian fighter jets at airport

The IAF hit Iranian military compounds containing F14 fighter jets at Isfahan’s airport on Saturday as part of a “broad wave of strikes,” the military said on Sunday morning, adding that Israeli fighter jets also targeted detection and air defense systems.

Later on Sunday, the IDF announced that more than 400 military infrastructure sites in western and central Iran were struck over the past 24 hours, including ballistic missile launchers and other weapons-production facilities.

Overnight Friday, the IAF struck military infrastructure at Tehran’s Mehrabad International Airport that the IDF said the IRGC’s Quds Force used as a hub to arm and fund regional terror proxies, destroying 16 planes transferring weapons to Hezbollah and targeting several Iranian fighter jets that threatened Israeli aircraft operating in Iranian airspace.

Netanyahu: IDF has ‘many surprises’ in store

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned on Saturday that the Jewish state’s military still had “many surprises” in store aimed at destabilizing the Islamic Republic and enabling change in Tehran.

“We have many more targets and I will not detail them here,” the premier stated in a Hebrew-language address to the nation on Saturday night.

PM Netanyahu:

"We are in a fateful campaign for our very existence. A week has passed since the start of Operation Roaring Lion and I want to salute our heroic pilots, the ground crews that are working around the clock, and our courageous fighters in Lebanon and on all fronts. pic.twitter.com/rYnmjvC1KM — Prime Minister of Israel (@IsraeliPM) March 7, 2026

Jerusalem is working according to “an organized plan,” he continued.

“To Revolutionary Guard operatives, those who tyrannize the Iranian people in the streets, I say only this: You, too, are in the crosshairs,” Netanyahu said, adding that “no harm” would come to those who surrender and lay down their weapons.

“Through our daring pilots and those of the U.S., we achieved almost total control of Iranian skies,” he said. “With each passing day, we’re peeling away more and more of the Iranian regime’s capabilities.”