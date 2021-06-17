More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Israel News

Israel unveils composition of new diplomatic-security cabinet

Eleven lawmakers sworn in, with two more to follow, under the country’s controversial “Norwegian law” • First deaf MK sworn in using sign language.

Jun. 17, 2021
Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett poses for a picture with Shirley Pinto, the country's first deaf Knesset member, during a swearing-in ceremony for new lawmakers, in the Knesset, June 16, 2021. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.
Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett poses for a picture with Shirley Pinto, the country’s first deaf Knesset member, during a swearing-in ceremony for new lawmakers, in the Knesset, June 16, 2021. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.

Three days after its inauguration, Israel’s new government on Wednesday approved the composition of its diplomatic-security cabinet. The government also approved the establishment of a ministerial committee on foreign service appointments.

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett will preside over the cabinet, which will include Foreign Minister Yair Lapid; Defense Minister Benny Gantz; Finance Minister Avigdor Lieberman; Justice Minister Gideon Sa’ar; Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked; Transportation and Road Safety Minister Merav Michaeli; Public Security Minister Omer Bar-Lev; Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz; Education Minister Yifat Shasha-Biton; Housing and Construction Minister Ze’ev Elkin; and Religious Services Minister Matan Kahana.

Meanwhile, the ministerial committee on foreign service appointments will be tasked with vetting candidates for ambassadorial and general consul posts from within the Foreign Ministry and diplomatic corps, before they are approved by the government. The committee’s new members include Lapid; Sa’ar; Culture and Sports Minister Yehiel Tropper; and Religious Services Minister Matan Kahana. Earlier on Wednesday, Bennett and Lapid convened their first working meeting together at the Prime Minister’s Office.

Also on Wednesday, 11 new lawmakers were sworn in within the framework of Israel’s controversial “Norwegian Law,” which allows any Knesset member appointed to a cabinet post to step down temporarily from the Knesset, thereby permitting the next candidate on the party’s slate to enter parliament in their stead. Two more MKs from the Meretz Party (Michal Rozin and Gaby Lasky) will be sworn in at a later date, after the resignation of the ministers from their party is ratified.

Yamina Party MK Shirley Pinto became Israel’s first deaf minister, replacing Kahana under the “Norwegian Law.” She was sworn into office using sign language.

This article first appeared in Israel Hayom.

Politics and Knesset
EXPLORE JNS
Muslims gather for the early morning prayers for Eid al-Fitr, marking the end of Ramadan, along a main street outside the Siddiq Mosque in eastern Cairo's Heliopolis district on March 20, 2026. Photo by Ahmed Hasan/AFP via Getty Images.
Analysis
Egypt walks a tightrope between Iran and the Gulf
Cairo has taken on the role of mediator, but local media is clearly leaning toward Tehran.
Mar. 21, 2026
Shachar Kleiman
Torahs of Temple Israel in West Bloomfield, Mich. Credit: Courtesy.
‘Moving forward and celebrating’ in Michigan, as second set of post-attack simchas approach
There was never a question whether bar and bat mitzvahs were going to continue, says Rabbi Marla Hornsten at Temple Israel, despite the havoc that had teachers and children evacuate the building.
Mar. 20, 2026
Karen Schwartz
Blurred background of a house behind grass. Credit: jplenio/Pixabay.
U.S. News
Texas judge blocks ‘Muslim-only’ residential project over utility board violations
“We will not rest in the mission to stop the spread of radical Islam,” Texas Gov. Greg Abbott stated.
Mar. 20, 2026
U.S. and Texas state flags flying on the dome of the Texas State Capitol building in Austin. Credit: CrackerClips Stock Media/Shutterstock.
U.S. News
Texas governor appoints new members to antisemitism advisory committee
The panel conducts research on antisemitic activity and works with public and private entities on statewide initiatives on Holocaust and genocide education.
Mar. 20, 2026
Shmurah Matzah, Passover
Features
At some Orthodox Passover seders, places are set for ‘Star Wars,’ Taylor Swift
“If it’s something that families are attuned to, then I think it may be a good way to engage the kids on that level,” Rabbi Steven Burg, of Aish, told JNS.
Mar. 20, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
USS Dwight D. Eisenhower
U.S. News
United Kingdom agrees to let US use bases for Hormuz operations
“I was a little surprised at the U.K. to be honest with you,” U.S. President Donald Trump told reporters at the White House. “They should have acted a lot faster.”
Mar. 20, 2026
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen drinking coffee during a plenum session in the assembly hall of the Israeli parliament on June 17, 2015. Photo by Miriam Alster/Flash90.
JNS TV / Think Twice
Debunking Iran war conspiracy theories
Think Twice with Jonathan Tobin with guest Walter Russell Meade; Episode 216
Mar. 19, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Melanie Phillips
Column
Wimps and warriors
Melanie Phillips
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
The crack-up of the antisemitic right
Jonathan S. Tobin