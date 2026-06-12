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Jerusalem mayor honors judoka Timna Nelson-Levy after European silver

Moshe Lion praised the Jerusalem native as “a source of pride for the capital and all of Israel, citing her determination, perseverance and pursuit of excellence.”

JNS Staff
Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion presents a plaque to Jerusalem judoka Timna Nelson-Levy, June 11, 2026. Credit: Mayor's Office/Jerusalem Online.
Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion presents a plaque to judoka Timna Nelson-Levy, June 11, 2026. Credit: Mayor’s Office/Jerusalem Online.
(Jun. 12, 2026 / JNS)

Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion hosted Jerusalem-native judoka Timna Nelson-Levy in his City Hall office on Thursday to congratulate her on her successful performance at the European Judo Championships two months ago.

During the meeting, Lion presented Nelson-Levy, 31, with a commemorative plaque and praised her achievements on the international stage, most recently her silver medal at the 2026 European Judo Championships in Tbilisi, Georgia, in April.

Lion said Nelson-Levy is “a source of pride for Jerusalem and for Israel as a whole and serves as a role model through her determination, perseverance and commitment to excellence.”

Nelson-Levy claimed silver in the women’s under-57 kg competition at the European Championships after advancing to the final, where she faced top seed Eteri Liparteliani of Georgia. Nelson-Levy held the lead for much of the bout before Liparteliani scored with just 20 seconds remaining to secure the gold medal in front of an enthusiastic home crowd.

The silver medal added another major achievement to Nelson-Levy’s career, which already includes a gold at the Tbilisi Grand Slam in March, a gold in the 2022 European Championships, an Olympic team bronze from the Tokyo Games in 2021 and multiple medals at the International Judo Federation World Tour competition.

Nelson-Levy’s American parents Shmuel (a former boxer and now a stockbroker) and Laura (a former swimmer and now a tour guide) made aliyah in 1985 and resided in Jerusalem.

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