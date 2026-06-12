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News   Israel News

310 Hezbollah targets struck in Lebanon over past week, IDF reports

Some 80 Hezbollah terrorists were eliminated, more than 20 terrorists were killed in Gaza and over 50 wanted suspects were arrested in Judea and Samaria, the Israeli military said.

JNS Staff
IDF troops operating in Southern Lebanon in early June. Credit: IDF.
IDF troops operating in Southern Lebanon in early June 2026. Credit: IDF.
(Jun. 12, 2026 / JNS)

Israel Defense Forces troops continue to operate simultaneously in the northern, southern and central sectors to remove threats to Israeli civilians, the military said on Friday, reporting hundreds of strikes and dozens of arrests over the past week.

In the Northern Command area of responsibility, the Israeli Air Force, directed by ground troops, struck approximately 310 Hezbollah terrorist targets and eliminated some 80 terrorists in Southern Lebanon, the IDF said.

The operations were conducted alongside ongoing ground activity along the forward defense line aimed at dismantling terrorist infrastructure and removing threats to Israeli civilians and troops operating in the area, the military said.

In the Southern Command area of responsibility, the IDF said efforts to locate and dismantle underground routes continued, particularly in the Khan Yunis area of the Gaza Strip.

More than 20 terrorists were eliminated, including three senior members of the Islamic Jihad organization, as well as the head of a Hamas funds-transfer infrastructure and his deputy, according to the military.

In the Central Command area of responsibility, the IDF said that as part of dozens of counter-terrorism operations in Judea and Samaria, more than 50 wanted suspects were apprehended, including individuals accused of inciting terrorism, advancing terrorist activities and possessing or trafficking in weapons.

The military also reported confiscating approximately 250,000 shekels (about $85,000) intended for terrorism, a lathe used to manufacture weapons, a drone, military equipment, ammunition and more than 10 weapons, including handguns and improvised Carlo-style submachine guns.

The IDF added that Israeli soldiers remain engaged in thwarting smuggling attempts and strengthening defenses along the nation’s borders.

“IDF troops continue to operate in three arenas simultaneously to remove threats to Israeli civilians,” it said in a statement.

Defense and Security IDF Hezbollah Judea and Samaria
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