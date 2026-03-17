More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Israel News

Israeli MK: Fall of Tehran regime, Hezbollah could pave way to normalization

“The Iranian and Lebanese people are not our enemies,” Dan Illouz said.

Mar. 17, 2026
Amelie Botbol

Israeli MK: Fall of Tehran regime, Hezbollah could pave way to normalization

JNS original reporting, analysis and opinion pieces are available for republication. Articles not produced by JNS, as identified in the byline, are not eligible for republication.

We offer a limited trial license that allows publishers to republish up to three JNS articles, online or in print, at no cost. JNS retains any and all right, title and interest in all of its intellectual property and other rights.

To republish, copy the HTML using the button provided. This includes the JNS tracking pixel, all paragraph styling and hyperlinks, the author byline and clear credit to Jewish News Syndicate (JNS), all of which must be included in the republished article.

Images and video content are not included in the HTML code or article text, but you are authorized to use photographs from the following sources: Flash90, public domain, Creative Commons licensed images, and any photographs credited to JNS, provided that all applicable attribution and licensing conditions are observed.

If you’re interested in republishing JNS content on a regular basis, complete this form to get started.
MK Dan Illouz at the Knesset in Jerusalem on July 30, 2023. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.
MK Dan Illouz at the Knesset in Jerusalem on July 30, 2023. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.

Israel’s war effort could pave the way for diplomatic ties with Iran and Lebanon if the leadership in Tehran collapses and Hezbollah is dismantled, Knesset member Dan Illouz said during a briefing of the Inter-Parliamentary Union on Monday.

Illouz, who heads the Knesset Delegation to the IPU, spoke during a video briefing with 28 representatives from around the world. The IPU, founded in 1889 by a group of parliamentarians committed to advancing peace through diplomacy and dialogue, is the world’s largest inter-parliamentary organization, composed of 179 national parliaments and 13 regional parliaments that serve as associate members.

“If, by the end of this war, we remove Hezbollah from the region and the Iranian ayatollah regime falls, I believe the path will be paved for signing normalization agreements between Israel and Iran, as well as between Israel and Lebanon,” Illouz said.

“We are careful to target only terror infrastructure and military assets. The Iranian and Lebanese people are not our enemies—on the contrary,” he added.

Illouz told JNS on Monday that because the participants are members of parliament active in foreign affairs and defense in their respective countries, he hopes they will gain the tools and knowledge needed to make informed decisions at home. “Our war is also theirs,” he said.

In the briefing, Illouz expressed doubt regarding the Lebanese government’s ability to confront Hezbollah without Israeli intervention.

Since the start of “Operation Roaring Lion” against the Islamic Republic on Feb. 28, Israeli strikes in Lebanon have significantly degraded Hezbollah’s command-and-control capabilities, financial resources and weapons stockpiles.

The IDF’s 91st “Galilee” Division has begun limited, targeted ground operations against key Hezbollah strongholds in Southern Lebanon, the military said on Monday, as part of efforts to strengthen Israel’s forward defensive line.

When asked by parliamentarians about the time frame required to complete these missions, Illouz replied: “As long as it takes to decisively neutralize the threats. We are prepared for additional weeks of fighting”.

Middle East Iran Hezbollah
Amelie Botbol
Amelie Botbol Amelie Botbol
Originally from Casablanca, Morocco, Amelie made aliyah in 2014. She specializes in diplomatic affairs and geopolitical analysis and serves as a war correspondent for JNS. She has covered major international developments, including extensive reporting on the hostage crisis in Israel.
EXPLORE JNS
Two F/A-18 Super Hornets launch from the flight deck of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln in the Mediterranean Sea, in support of "Operation Epic Fury" on March 3, 2026. Photo by U.S. Navy via Getty Images.
U.S. News
Adm. Brad Cooper: ‘Iran’s combat capability is in steady decline’
With air supremacy and the use of bunker-busting bombs on underground facilities in the Strait of Hormuz, the CENTCOM chief laid out the scale of the battering inflicted on the Islamic Republic.
Mar. 22, 2026
Dudi Kogan
IDF tank soldiers from the 53rd Battalion of the 188th Tank Brigade on alert in a military outpost overlooking Syrian villages near the Israeli border in the southern Golan Heights on May 23, 2022. Photo by Michael Giladi/ Flash90.
Israel News
IDF strikes Syrian regime sites in defense of Druze
“If necessary, we will strike with even greater force,” said Israel’s defense minister.
Mar. 22, 2026
JNS Staff
A missile impact site in central Israel, March 22, 2026. Credit: United Hatzalah.
Israel News
Missiles from Iran injure 15 in Tel Aviv
Fragments from intercepted projectiles hit across the metropolis as rescue crews and police secured impact sites.
Mar. 22, 2026
JNS Staff
Map showing Israeli Air Force strikes on Iranian military targets across the country over the weekend. Credit: IDF.
Israel News
Israel strikes Iranian missile, nuclear sites
Fighter jets hit multiple military targets in Tehran and across the country to weaken the regime’s ability to produce and launch ballistic missiles.
Mar. 22, 2026
Joshua Marks
Pro-regime activists gather in Tehran's Vali Asr Square under a banner depicting Iran's ballistic missile arsenal, March 17, 2026. Photo by Kaveh Kazemi/Getty Images.
World News
IDF: Iran fired long-range missile at US-British Diego Garcia base in Indian Ocean
“The Iranian terrorist regime poses a global threat. Now, with missiles that can reach London, Paris or Berlin,” the military said.
Mar. 22, 2026
JNS Staff
View of the nuclear research center in Dimona, southern Israel, Aug. 13, 2016. Photo by Moshe Shai/Flash90.
Israel News
No damage to Dimona nuclear research site after Iranian missile hits nearby city: IAEA
IAEA Director-General Rafael Grossi says “maximum military restraint should be observed, in particular in the vicinity of nuclear facilities.”
Mar. 22, 2026
JNS Staff
JNS TV / Straight Up
Inside Iran’s leadership crisis
Mar. 22, 2026
Daniel Seaman
THE COLUMN
Melanie Phillips
Column
Wimps and warriors
Melanie Phillips
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
The crack-up of the antisemitic right
Jonathan S. Tobin