Israelis asked to do ‘good deed’ in honor of captive Romi’s 24th birthday

“They shot me, mom, and I’m bleeding,” Romi Gonen told her mother on Oct. 7, the day of Hamas’s deadly attack on southern Israel. Aug. 18 marks Gonen’s 24th birthday. Her family, constantly fighting for her release from Hamas captivity, has initiated a special social media campaign titled “Paying it forward—Romi style” to acknowledge her birthday.

“In our worst nightmares, we never imagined Aug. 18 would come with our Romi still in Hamas captivity,” her family wrote on the “Bring Romi home” Instagram account. “Instead of celebrating here, safe and happy, she’s there—in the tunnels of Hamas. Romi loves birthdays so much she even celebrates half-birthdays. She should be celebrating with family and friends, under the bright, sunny sky! In honor of Romi’s birthday this Sunday, dedicate yourself to at least one good deed from the list of good deeds—'Romi style.’”

The list attached to the post consists of beautiful gestures such as messaging or calling a loved one, surprising your partner with a clean house, volunteering, or even just smiling at strangers.

The public was also asked to wear leopard-print clothing items to mark Romi’s birthday. According to her family, her favorite print has become the trademark of her family’s efforts to secure her release. In a recent Instagram post, a cracked balloon with a leopard print is seen inside a dark tunnel, titled: “18.08" and accompanied by a broken heart.

The last contact Meirav Gonen, Romi’s mother, had with her daughter was at 10:58 a.m. on Oct. 7, as Romi and her friends attempted to escape the attack on the Nova music festival near Kibbutz Re’im. She was on the phone with her daughter that morning, starting from 6:30 a.m. when the assault on the Nova event began. Romi’s vehicle was later discovered empty. Her phone was subsequently traced to Gaza, confirming her abduction.

Meirav described her daughter as a “strong, happy type,” highlighting her background as a former Scouts counselor. “We are a strong and optimistic family,” Eitan Gonen, Romi’s father, told Israel Hayom. “We are working hard to bring her back to our wide-open arms, as well as all the other hostages. Romi is my biological daughter, but she is also the daughter, sister, or granddaughter of each and every one of you.”

On Oct. 7, Hamas terrorists stormed Israeli towns bordering the Gaza Strip, killing 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and taking over 240 hostages. Currently, 115 remain held captive by the terror organization, of whom 41 have been declared dead.

Originally published by Israel Hayom.