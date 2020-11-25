More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Israel News

Israel’s Joint List outraged after member says ‘Arab parties not in left’s pocket’

“On social issues and matters of religion and state, I am on the right,” says Deputy Knesset Speaker and Ra’am Party leader Mansour Abbas.

Nov. 25, 2020
Deputy Knesset Speaker and Ra'am Party leader Mansour Abbas. April 16, 2019. Photo by Noam Revkin Fenton/Flash90.
Deputy Knesset Speaker and Ra’am Party leader Mansour Abbas. April 16, 2019. Photo by Noam Revkin Fenton/Flash90.

Deputy Knesset Speaker and Ra’am Party leader Mansour Abbas was the target of outrage within his own Joint Arab List faction after he told the right-leaning Israeli Channel 20 on Tuesday that “the Arab parties are not in the pocket of the left.”

Mansour’s faction mate, Balad Party chairman Mtanes Shihadeh, responded by calling for his dismissal.

“He proved he is not worthy of leadership,” said Shihadeh.

Abbas’s comments were part of an interview that he was giving about the crisis within Israeli-Arab society and the sector’s relationship with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

“He’s the prime minister; he is responsible, and he is supposed to provide the solutions and decisions,” said Abbas. “I addressed him in a speech that was publicized; there’s nothing under the table; everything is above board. I made a few requests, mainly regarding cardinal problems in Arab society. [Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu] heard it, and we are moving forward.”

He added: “We crossed a certain line that has always pushed the Arab parties into a corner—specifically, they are in the pocket of someone, particularly the side of the left. I said enough of this approach; we are not left or right. We are representatives of the Arab public that is undergoing a severe crisis—a crisis of crime and violence that is spilling over in Arab society. It stands to reason that an Arab or non-Arab elected official would tend first and foremost to his constituency, and therefore I placed Ra’am in a more convenient position for contending with the range of opinions, parties and views across the political spectrum in Israel.”

According to Abbas, left- and right-wing theories cannot be applied to Arab society.

“On social issues and matters of religion and state, I am on the right, for example. Therefore the correct position is that we are committed to serving the public that elected us. The political echelon was elected by Israeli society, and we accept that, just as we demand that society and the political echelon accept us in return as elected by our constituents,” he said.

In response, Shihadeh told Israel Hayom: “It’s not surprising that [Abbas] chose a mouthpiece for Netanyahu and the far-right to announce his resignation from the Joint Arab List. This is an authentic way to serve [Netanyahu]. Knesset member Abbas is not worthy of leadership.”

This article first appeared in Israel Hayom.

Politics and Knesset
EXPLORE JNS
Torahs of Temple Israel in West Bloomfield, Mich. Credit: Courtesy.
‘Moving forward and celebrating’ in Michigan, as second set of post-attack simchas approach
There was never a question whether bar and bat mitzvahs were going to continue, says Rabbi Marla Hornsten at Temple Israel, despite the havoc that had teachers and children evacuate the building.
Mar. 20, 2026
Karen Schwartz
Blurred background of a house behind grass. Credit: jplenio/Pixabay.
U.S. News
Texas judge blocks ‘Muslim-only’ residential project over utility board violations
“We will not rest in the mission to stop the spread of radical Islam,” Texas Gov. Greg Abbott stated.
Mar. 20, 2026
U.S. and Texas state flags flying on the dome of the Texas State Capitol building in Austin. Credit: CrackerClips Stock Media/Shutterstock.
U.S. News
Texas governor appoints new members to antisemitism advisory committee
The panel conducts research on antisemitic activity and works with public and private entities on statewide initiatives on Holocaust and genocide education.
Mar. 20, 2026
Shmurah Matzah, Passover
Features
At some Orthodox Passover seders, places are set for ‘Star Wars,’ Taylor Swift
“If it’s something that families are attuned to, then I think it may be a good way to engage the kids on that level,” Rabbi Steven Burg, of Aish, told JNS.
Mar. 20, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
USS Dwight D. Eisenhower
U.S. News
United Kingdom agrees to let US use bases for Hormuz operations
“I was a little surprised at the U.K. to be honest with you,” U.S. President Donald Trump told reporters at the White House. “They should have acted a lot faster.”
Mar. 20, 2026
Boyce Gate at San José State University in San Jose, California. Credit: Tzuhsun Hsu via Wikimedia Commons.
U.S. News
Senate ed panel chair seeks answers from San José State over antisemitic graffiti, student safety concerns
“It is imperative that university administrators rise to the occasion to take a firm stand against antisemitism and racial violence,” Sen. Bill Cassidy wrote.
Mar. 20, 2026
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen drinking coffee during a plenum session in the assembly hall of the Israeli parliament on June 17, 2015. Photo by Miriam Alster/Flash90.
JNS TV / Think Twice
Debunking Iran war conspiracy theories
Think Twice with Jonathan Tobin with guest Walter Russell Meade; Episode 216
Mar. 19, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Melanie Phillips
Column
Wimps and warriors
Melanie Phillips
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
The crack-up of the antisemitic right
Jonathan S. Tobin