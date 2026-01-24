KKL-JNF earmarks tens of millions of shekels for projects across Israel

Keren Kayemeth LeIsrael–Jewish National Fund (KKL-JNF) on Wednesday approved budgetary and planning measures totaling tens of millions of shekels to strengthen communities and enhance social resilience in the Galilee, the Negev and the “Gaza Envelope.”

In the north, KKL-JNF approved the purchase of up to 120 subsidized, rent-controlled apartments in Kiryat Shmona at a cost of up to 50 million shekels (about $15.9 million). The initiative aims to house mission-driven communities (Garin Meshimati), educators and community professionals, while attracting more than 100 young families through housing incentives.

In the south, a framework for renting apartments in Ofakim, with assistance from KKL-JNF, was approved for the same target populations.

At the same time, KKL-JNF’s management designated the Ramat HaNegev Regional Council as a primary focus of the organization’s assistance. The council will receive a dedicated budget of 15 million shekels (some $4.8 million) for land and infrastructure development, construction of public buildings, community preparedness and initiatives to support residents’ well-being, amid ongoing community, agricultural and security challenges in the area.

In addition, a broad national budgetary framework was approved that includes a 30 million shekel ($9.5 million) increase in KKL-JNF’s education budget, bringing the total to 280 million shekels ($89 million). The funding will be directed toward informal education, Zionist activities and strengthening ties with the Diaspora. An additional allocation of more than 20 million shekels ($6.4 million) was approved for land development, primarily to expand and upgrade forest maintenance across Israel.

“KKL-JNF doesn’t just plant trees, it builds communities,” said KKL-JNF chairman Eyal Ostrinsky. “The decisions we have made constitute a clear declaration of intent: 2026 will be the year of revival and growth, and we will be there with the necessary resources to ensure the flourishing of the Galilee and the Negev.”