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News   Israel News

Little Almog to his father, Or: ‘Mommy Eynav won’t come back’

Families of released hostages share emotional reunions.

Feb. 9, 2025
Or and Almog Levy
Or and his 3-year-old son, Almog Levy, reunite at Sheba Medical Center at Tel Hashomer in Ramat Gan, Feb. 8, 2025. Credit: Israel Hayom.

One day after Or Levy, Eli Sharabi, and Ohad Ben Ami were released from Hamas captivity on Saturday after 491 days, their families and loved ones shared their emotional reunion moments in interviews with Israel’s Army Radio.

Michael, Or Levy’s brother, described the heart-wrenching moment between Or and his three-and-a-half-year-old son: “It felt like they had never been apart. Almog shouted, ‘Where’s Daddy?’ and ran into his arms, telling him it took him a long time to come back—this was the moment we had been waiting for the most.”

Michael continued, recounting the first moments when they saw his brother: “At first, when we saw him on TV, we were really anxious. He looked extremely thin and weak, and there was something terrifying in his eyes. It’s clear that he’s been through so much, it can only be described as hell. There are consequences to such prolonged captivity, but considering the horrors he endured, he’s doing OK.”

Then came the heartbreaking conversation between father and son. “Almog told him, ‘Daddy, you look different today,’ and Or replied, ‘That’s true.’ Almog then asked, ‘Why didn’t Mommy Eynav come back?’ It was hard for Or; he cried. Then Almog said, ‘Mommy Eynav is dead, she won’t come back.’ Almog had time to process the trauma.”

Tal Levy, Or’s other brother, gave a chilling description of his condition in an interview with Kan Reshet Bet radio: “I saw Or, he wouldn’t have survived another month.”

Freed hostage Eli Sharabi meets with his family upon returning to Israel, Feb. 8, 2025. Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit.
Freed hostage Eli Sharabi meets with his family upon returning to Israel, Feb. 8, 2025. Credit: IDF Spokesperson’s Unit.

Eli Sharabi, who was released alongside Or Levy on Saturday, also appeared severely underweight. His cousin Jacqueline Barbi shared in an interview: “Yesterday, we were overwhelmed with excitement, but for a moment, we didn’t recognize him when he stepped out of the vehicle. When we realized it was him, our hearts sank. He looked thin, emaciated and his face was sunken, but we were relieved that he was standing on his own two feet, whole and alive.”

Ohad Ben Ami
Ohad Ben-Ami (left) reuniting with his brother Kobi at the initial reception point in Israel, Feb. 8, 2025. Credit: IDF Spokesperson’s Unit.

Ohad Ben Ami, the third hostage released on Saturday, was reunited with his family at the hospital, who were shocked to see his frail and pale appearance.

Hezi Yehezkel, a close friend, told Army Radio: “When I saw him yesterday, I was in shock. I couldn’t believe it was him, but he will recover. He’s such a practical person, always taking care of others before himself. He will look after his mother, [his wife], Raz, and the girls. Already after a shower and a shave, we saw him joking around with his daughters.”

Originally published by Israel Hayom.

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