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News   Israel News

Marwan Barghouti should be executed, Ben-Gvir tells JNS

“I think we actually need to learn something from the U.S. The death penalty for terrorists. That’s what’s needed,” the national security minister said.

Akiva Van Koningsveld, Amelie Botbol
Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir speaks during a ceremony for incoming Israel Police Jerusalem District Cmdr. Avshalom Peled, in the capital’s Old City on Jan. 4, 2026. Photo by Chaim Goldberg/Flash90.
Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir speaks during a ceremony for incoming Israel Police Jerusalem District Cmdr. Avshalom Peled, in the capital’s Old City on Jan. 4, 2026. Photo by Chaim Goldberg/Flash90.
(Jan. 5, 2026 / JNS)

Imprisoned Fatah leader Marwan Barghouti should be put to death over his leading role in the 2000-05 Second Intifada terrorist war against Israel, National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir said on Monday.

“Marwan Barghouti should be taken out,” Ben-Gvir declared at a faction meeting of his Otzma Yehudit Party at the Knesset in Jerusalem, responding to a question from JNS about a petition by Alon Liel, a Reichman University lecturer and former Israeli diplomat, calling for the terrorist’s release.

“Marwan Barghouti is a murderer, he is a terrorist,” the national security minister emphasized. He added, “By the way, in an Israeli prison today, he gets worse conditions than the president of Venezuela. ...

“I think we actually need to learn something from the United States. The death penalty for terrorists. That’s what’s needed,” Ben-Gvir said.

A Knesset bill to impose the death penalty on convicted terrorists passed the first of three readings required to become law on Nov. 10 after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu came out in support of the legislation.

Barghouti, 66, one of the most notorious figures of the Second Intifada, was convicted in 2002 for masterminding terrorist attacks against Israelis and foreign nationals. He was sentenced to five life terms plus 40 years.

According to an October poll by the Ramallah-based Palestinian Center for Policy and Survey Research, Barghouti would win in a landslide if a vote for the leadership of the Palestinian Authority was held today.

P.A. leader Mahmoud Abbas said on Dec. 23 that securing the release of Barghouti “has always been” at the top of his personal and political agendas.

Although Barghouti’s name has periodically surfaced during prisoner-exchange negotiations, successive Israeli governments have refused to release him, citing a risk that he could reignite mass terrorist violence.

Liel, who served as the director general of the Israeli Foreign Ministry in 2000 to 2001, urged fellow academics on Dec. 22 to join him in signing a letter to U.S. President Donald Trump urging action to free Barghouti.

The petition, which was accidentally shared with students at Herzliya’s Reichman University, claimed that Barghouti’s release could help renew “peace efforts” between Israel and the Palestinians. Liel’s missive further stated that Barghouti is viewed by many as “the most prominent Palestinian leader of our generation” and that he possesses the ability to unite Arabs in Judea, Samaria and Gaza.

At the beginning of last month, approximately 200 cultural and literary figures from around the world signed the same letter as part of an international initiative calling for the release of the top terrorist.

Among the celebrities who signed the petition were American Marxist activist Angela Davis; Chinese artist and dissident Ai Weiwei; Canadian novelist Margaret Atwood; and actors Benedict Cumberbatch, Cynthia Nixon, Mark Ruffalo and Ian McKellen.

Terrorism
Akiva Van Koningsveld
Akiva Van Koningsveld Akiva Van Koningsveld
Akiva Van Koningsveld is a news desk editor for JNS.org. Originally from The Hague, he made the big move from the Netherlands to Israel in 2020. Before joining JNS, he worked as a policy officer at the Center for Information and Documentation Israel, a Dutch organization dedicated to fighting antisemitism and spreading awareness about the Arab-Israel conflict. With a passion for storytelling and justice, he studied journalism at the University of Applied Sciences Utrecht and later earned a law degree from Utrecht University, focusing on human rights and civil liability.
Amelie Botbol
Amelie Botbol Amelie Botbol
Originally from Casablanca, Morocco, Amelie made aliyah in 2014. She specializes in diplomatic affairs and geopolitical analysis and serves as a war correspondent for JNS. She has covered major international developments, including extensive reporting on the hostage crisis in Israel.
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