Israeli forces on Monday morning arrested Palestinian activist Ahed Tamimi for inciting terror after she called for the murder of Jewish residents of Judea and Samaria.

An army spokesman confirmed to the AFP news agency that the 22-year-old was detained during a raid on her village of Nabi Saleh in Samaria near Ramallah.

“Ahed Tamimi was arrested on suspicion of inciting violence and terrorist activities in the town of Nabi Salih,” the IDF spokesman said. “Tamimi was transferred to Israeli security forces for further questioning.”

Ahed Tamimi, Sept. 28, 2018. Credit: Diario de Madrid via Wikimedia Commons.

The arrest comes after Tamimi said last week that Palestinians will “slaughter” the Jews of Judea and Samaria—from Hebron to Jenin.

“Our message to the flocks of settlers, we are waiting for you in all the cities of the West Bank. From Hebron to Jenin, we will slaughter you, and you will say that what Hitler did to you is a joke,” said Tamimi in an Instagram post.

“We will drink your blood and eat your skull. Come on, we’re waiting for you,” the post continued.

Tamimi’s account, which had almost 100,000 followers, subsequently disappeared from Instagram. It was not clear whether the account was deactivated or suspended.

עוד אויבת במעצר: במסגרת פעילות צה"ל הלילה למעצר מבוקשים החשודים בפעילויות טרור והסתה בחטיבת אפרים, נעצרה עאהד תמימי בנבי סלאח, בגין הסתה לאלימות וקריאה לביצוע פעולות טרור.

תמימי הועברה להמשך חקירת כוחות הביטחון. pic.twitter.com/jDOM1Ty8Ow — חנן גרינווד (@hanan_green) November 6, 2023

Tamimi’s threat came only weeks after Hamas death squads invaded southern Israel on Oct. 7, killing 1,400 people, wounding thousands more and taking more than 230 people back to the Gaza Strip as hostages.

Israel’s National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir praised the IDF and other security forces for the arrest, posting a picture of her being arrested to his social media accounts.

כל הכבוד לכוחות צה"ל שעצרו הלילה את המחבלת ו"פעילת זכויות האדם" עהד תמימי מנבי סאלח שהורשעה בעבר בתקיפת חיילי צה"ל ומאז פרוץ המלחמה מביעה הזדהות ותמיכה בחיות האדם הנאצים ברשתות החברתיות. אפס סובלנות עם מחבלים ועם תומכי טרור! רק ככה! pic.twitter.com/YeozAiUxvd — איתמר בן גביר (@itamarbengvir) November 6, 2023

‘I hate him’

Tamimi first gained notoriety after assaulting an Israeli soldier during riots in 2012.

Nabi Saleh has long been a hotbed of violent anti-Israel protests, with many of Tamimi’s family members having been involved in clashes with Israeli forces. One cousin, Ahlam Tamimi, has admitted to masterminding a suicide bombing that killed 16 people.

In 2018, an Israeli military court sentenced the young Tamimi to eight months in jail on assault charges. According to her lawyer, Tamimi agreed to a plea deal in order to avoid a more serious indictment that could have landed her in prison for years.

The 2018 conviction thrust Tamimi into international fame with CNN, Vogue, BBC News, Al Jazeera and other media outlets featuring her story.

Upon being released from prison, Tamimi continued to incite hatred and violence against the Jewish state. For example, in March 2019, she took to Instagram to call for the murder of then-Likud Party lawmaker Yehudah Glick.

“My soul is disgusted when I realize that he remains alive, better that he was dead. I hate him. Yehuda Glick is the most disgusting person on earth. It is permissible [according to Islam] to kill him,” wrote Tamimi.