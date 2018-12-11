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Palestinian girl at Gaza conference: ‘The wild apes and miserable pigs [Jews] are destined for humiliation’

Poem recited by Palestinian girl at Gaza conference: “The wild apes and miserable pigs [Jews] are destined for humiliation, Jerusalem spits out their filth.”

Dec. 11, 2018
During a conference held in Gaza on the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People, a Palestinian girl recited a poem that referred to the Jews as wild apes, miserable pigs, and evil creatures destined for humiliation. The conference was held on Nov. 29, 2018, and aired on Al-Jazeera TV (Qatar). (MEMRI)
During a conference held in Gaza on the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People, a Palestinian girl recited a poem that referred to the Jews as wild apes, miserable pigs, and evil creatures destined for humiliation. The conference was held on Nov. 29, 2018, and aired on Al-Jazeera TV (Qatar). (MEMRI)

During a conference held in Gaza on the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People, a Palestinian girl recited a poem that referred to the Jews as wild apes, miserable pigs and evil creatures destined for humiliation.

She said that they are like herds of stupid cattle, and that Jerusalem “spits out [their] filth” because it is a pure virgin.

She also said: “I do not fear the rifle … As long as I have my arm and my stones … I will not sell out the Palestinian cause.”

The conference was held on Nov. 29 and aired on Al-Jazeera TV (Qatar). Nov. 29 was declared by the U.N. General Assembly as the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People.

Palestinian Girl: “I do not fear the rifle. Your multitudes constitute an illusion, herds of stupid [cattle]. Jerusalem is my land, Jerusalem is my honor. Jerusalem is my days and my tender dreams. Oh you [Jews] who killed the pious prophets of Allah, oh you who were raised on bloodshed—you are destined for misery and humiliation. Oh sons of Zion, the most evil of creatures, oh you wild apes, you miserable pigs—Jerusalem is not your laid, Jerusalem rejects you. Jerusalem spits out your filth. For Jerusalem, you filthy people is a pure virgin. Jerusalem, you dirty people, is pure and clean. I do not fear the rifle. As long as I have my heart, my Koran and my city, as long as I have my arm and my stones, and as long as I am free, I will not sell out the Palestinian cause.”

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