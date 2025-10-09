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News   Israel News

Preparations are underway in Israel for return of the hostages

Protocol will follow model used in prior hostage returns • Officer quarters at Re’im military base being converted into reception areas for freed captives.

Oct. 9, 2025
Lilach Shoval, Shirit Avitan Cohen
Celebrations at Hostage Square in Tel Aviv as a hostage release is announced. Oct. 9, 2025. Photo by Miriam Alster/Flash90.
Celebrations at Hostage Square in Tel Aviv as a hostage release is announced. Oct. 9, 2025. Photo by Miriam Alster/Flash90.

With the looming release of 20 living hostages from the Gaza Strip, the Israeli military’s preparations for their arrival are on a larger scale than in previous ceasefires.

The protocol will follow the model used in prior hostage returns, including the creation of a dedicated area where hostages can shower and freshen up before reuniting with their families in an adjacent space.

Officer’s quarters at the Re’im military base are being converted into reception areas for the hostages.

Following the family reunions, the hostages will be flown to hospitals across the country, which have already cleared dedicated departments.

Medical sources at hospitals that were involved in past releases told Israel Hayom that while they could not comment directly on current preparations, they stressed that the institutions had gained substantial experience and knowledge that would be applied this time as well.

However, they added that given the early stage of the process, no further details could be shared at this time.

At the same time, senior officials in Jerusalem have expressed optimism about the imminent signing in Egypt of the first phase of the Trump ceasefire plan, which they described as “a significant Israeli achievement.”

In parallel, the Israeli Prime Minister’s Office has begun drafting the necessary cabinet decision that would allow for the release of Palestinian prisoners from Israeli jails as part of the first phase of the deal.

Originally published by Israel Hayom.

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