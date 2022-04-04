More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Israel News

Settler leader threatens to petition High Court over holes in security fence

The defense establishment has “hidden its head in the sand” with regard to the breaks in the fence, says Samaria Regional Council head Yossi Dagan.

Apr. 4, 2022
Palestinian workers cross to Israel through a hole in the security fence near Hebron, July 25, 2021. Photo by Wisam Hashlamoun/Flash90.
Palestinian workers cross to Israel through a hole in the security fence near Hebron, July 25, 2021. Photo by Wisam Hashlamoun/Flash90.

Samaria Regional Council head Yossi Dagan threatened over the weekend to petition Israel’s High Court of Justice if the breaches in the security fence are not immediately repaired.

Dagan issued the demand in a letter to the Defense Ministry written after a terrorist from the village of Ya’bad near Jenin crossed through a hole in the fence in northern Samaria to carry out a terrorist attack in Bnei Brak on March 29, killing five people.

“Despite many warnings about the holes, the defense establishment ... has not taken any action to prevent the entry, either through temporary solutions to prevent the uninterrupted entry or the serious failure to permanently repair breaches in the fence,” the letter states.

“For years, Israel has neglected the separation fence under a ‘humanitarian’ excuse and hidden its head in the sand in the face of a clear and real threat,” wrote Dagan.

Israeli soldiers near a gap in the security fence, as Palestinians try to cross into Israel, near Mevo Horon, March 3, 2022. Photo by Flash90.
Israeli soldiers near a gap in the security fence, as Palestinians try to cross into Israel, near Mevo Horon, March 3, 2022. Photo by Flash90.

According to Israeli security officials, every day some 50,000 Palestinians cross the security fence at dozens and even hundreds of different spots, from northern Samaria to the South Hebron Hills. The vast majority do so to work in the country.

Security officials have preferred to turn a blind eye to what has become a growing phenomenon in recent years, on the understanding that financial opportunity brings quiet.

However, residents in the seam zone have frequently complained that Palestinians have been taking advantage of the breaches in the fence to engage in criminal activity such as breaking into homes and stealing cars. Israel has seen a spike in such activity in recent years.

The seam zone, or seam line, is a term used to refer to areas east of the Green Line and west of the Jerusalem-adjacent security fence.

“We said the writing was on the wall. The next disaster is not a matter of days. It’s a matter of hours,” warned Alfei Menashe Regional Council head Shay Rosenzweig.

“The separation fence has been broken for years, without any state supervision. This bizarre reality has to stop, and now,” said Hebron Hills Regional Council head Yochai Damari.

A map showing breaches in the security fence around Alfei Menashe.
A map showing breaches in the security fence around Alfei Menashe.

Up until a week ago, Palestinians were able to enter Israel at all hours of the day, practically unhindered. All that has changed, however, since the recent wave of deadly terrorist attacks in the country. Security has been ramped up, and soldiers now patrol the fence.

“No one knows how long the soldiers will remain in the area,” said Nir Bartal, the head of the Oranit Regional Council, located on the southwestern slopes of the Samaria mountains. If there were no additional attacks, “I think they will be with us until the end of Ramadan, maybe until [Israeli] Independence Day. If the event deteriorates into missiles from [the] Gaza [Strip], go figure,” he said.

“Either way, the Defense Ministry and the military must deal with the neglected seam line. For years, they [Palestinians] put holes in the fence and destroyed it, and today, in quite a few places in Samaria, it’s completely ineffective,” he added.

This article first appeared in Israel Hayom.

Defense and Security Politics and Knesset
EXPLORE JNS
Strait of Hormuz
World News
22 countries say ready to help secure Strait of Hormuz
Meanwhile, Washington has issued a short-term authorization permitting the sale of Iranian oil currently stranded at sea.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Torahs of Temple Israel in West Bloomfield, Mich. Credit: Courtesy.
‘Moving forward and celebrating’ in Michigan, as second set of post-attack simchas approach
There was never a question whether bar and bat mitzvahs were going to continue, says Rabbi Marla Hornsten at Temple Israel, despite the havoc that had teachers and children evacuate the building.
Mar. 20, 2026
Karen Schwartz
Blurred background of a house behind grass. Credit: jplenio/Pixabay.
U.S. News
Texas judge blocks ‘Muslim-only’ residential project over utility board violations
“We will not rest in the mission to stop the spread of radical Islam,” Texas Gov. Greg Abbott stated.
Mar. 20, 2026
U.S. and Texas state flags flying on the dome of the Texas State Capitol building in Austin. Credit: CrackerClips Stock Media/Shutterstock.
U.S. News
Texas governor appoints new members to antisemitism advisory committee
The panel conducts research on antisemitic activity and works with public and private entities on statewide initiatives on Holocaust and genocide education.
Mar. 20, 2026
Shmurah Matzah, Passover
Features
At some Orthodox Passover seders, places are set for ‘Star Wars,’ Taylor Swift
“If it’s something that families are attuned to, then I think it may be a good way to engage the kids on that level,” Rabbi Steven Burg, of Aish, told JNS.
Mar. 20, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
USS Dwight D. Eisenhower
U.S. News
United Kingdom agrees to let US use bases for Hormuz operations
“I was a little surprised at the U.K. to be honest with you,” U.S. President Donald Trump told reporters at the White House. “They should have acted a lot faster.”
Mar. 20, 2026
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen drinking coffee during a plenum session in the assembly hall of the Israeli parliament on June 17, 2015. Photo by Miriam Alster/Flash90.
JNS TV / Think Twice
Debunking Iran war conspiracy theories
Think Twice with Jonathan Tobin with guest Walter Russell Meade; Episode 216
Mar. 19, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Melanie Phillips
Column
Wimps and warriors
Melanie Phillips
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
The crack-up of the antisemitic right
Jonathan S. Tobin