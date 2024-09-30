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News   Israel News

Syrian national injures 31 in Germany rampage

Eight children were critically wounded by arson and vehicle attacks that have rocked Essen. The assailant was reportedly wearing a Palestinian keffiyeh and flag.

Sep. 30, 2024
A police cordon is i front of an apartment building in Essen, western Germany, on Sept. 29, 2024, the day after a fire broke out at the building. A 41-year-old Syrian suspect has been arrested after fires broke out at two apartment blocks and a van was rammed into shops in the western Germany city of Essen, police said on Sept. 29. Photo by Sascha Schuermann/AFP via Getty Images.
A police cordon is i front of an apartment building in Essen, western Germany, on Sept. 29, 2024, the day after a fire broke out at the building. A 41-year-old Syrian suspect has been arrested after fires broke out at two apartment blocks and a van was rammed into shops in the western Germany city of Essen, police said on Sept. 29. Photo by Sascha Schuermann/AFP via Getty Images.

A wave of violence swept through Essen, Germany on Saturday, when a machete-wielding assailant set two residential buildings ablaze and rammed a commercial vehicle into local businesses, resulting in a total of 31 injuries, including eight children who were critically wounded.

The sequence of events unfolded around 5:10 p.m. when emergency services were inundated with calls about a fire on Fillstrasse. The situation quickly escalated as flames engulfed a second nearby apartment building.

In interviews with local media, a fire department spokesperson described women and children screaming for help from smoke-filled windows.

In the aftermath of the fires, a commercial vehicle plowed into two shops on adjacent streets, causing significant damage but avoiding additional casualties. Law enforcement swiftly apprehended a suspect in the vicinity—a 41-year-old Essen resident with Syrian citizenship.

Reports indicate that officers discovered a knife and machete in his possession. Social media platforms have been flooded with videos purportedly showing the suspect brandishing a machete and wearing a Palestinian keffiyeh and flag.

Essen Police’s Criminal Investigation Department has launched a comprehensive probe into the incident. Investigators are working to unravel the connections between the various attacks and determine the motives driving the violent rampage.

Originally published by Israel Hayom.

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