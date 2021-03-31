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News   Israel News

Taba crossing to Sinai reopens after year of COVID-19 closure

Israelis jump at the chance to spend the Passover holiday at the popular tourist destination.

Mar. 31, 2021
Israelis at the Taba border crossing after it was reopened for travelers on March 30, 2021. Photo by Flash90.
Israelis at the Taba border crossing after it was reopened for travelers on March 30, 2021. Photo by Flash90.

Hundreds of Israelis flocked to the Taba border crossing between Israel and Egypt Tuesday morning, as it reopened following a year-long closure due to the COVID pandemic.

According to authorities, up to 300 Israelis will be allowed to visit Sinai, a popular tourist destination, every day, and another 300 will be able to return to Israel daily.

Demand to visit Sinai has skyrocketed to the point of causing the website of the Israel Airports Authority, where tickets to Sinai are purchased, to crash. Demand is high, and there were almost no tickets left for the upcoming days, sources at the authority said.

Those wishing to travel to Sinai will need to show Egyptian border-crossing officials proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours and will not be required to self-isolate.

Before returning to Israel, travelers will need to take two COVID-19 tests: one before they leave their holiday destination. Tests can be performed at the local hospital, at Sharm El Sheikh International Airport and at several hotels. The second test will be administered at the Taba crossing itself.

The crossing is open to foot traffic only.

Nevertheless, travelers to Sinai should be cautious, as Israel’s National Security Council issued a travel warning for several locations, among them Sinai, due to concern about attempted terrorist attacks by Iran and the Islamic State.

This article first appeared in Israel Hayom.

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