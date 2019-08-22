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News   Israel News

Two arrested for allegedly planning ISIS-inspired attack in Israel

Amin Yassin, 22, and Ali al-Aroush, 28, residents of Tamra in the Lower Galilee, face charges of supporting a terrorist group and conspiracy to commit a terrorist attack.

Aug. 22, 2019
Amin Yassin, 22, and Ali al-Aroush, 28, were arrested on suspicion of planning an Islamic State-style terrorist attack in Israel, Israel's Shin Bet security agency announced on Aug. 22, 2019. Credit: Shin Bet.
Amin Yassin, 22, and Ali al-Aroush, 28, were arrested on suspicion of planning an Islamic State-style terrorist attack in Israel, Israel’s Shin Bet security agency announced on Aug. 22, 2019. Credit: Shin Bet.

Two residents of the Arab city of Tamra in the Lower Galilee have been arrested for allegedly planning an Islamic State-inspired terrorist attack, Israel’s Shin Bet security agency said on Thursday.

Medical student Amin Yassin, 22, and 28-year-old Ali al-Aroush, who had previously been arrested for alleged affiliation with ISIS, face charges of supporting a terrorist organization, contact with a foreign agent, receiving terrorist training and conspiracy to commit a terrorist attack.

According to the Shin Bet, “The two support ISIS and even see themselves as its emissaries until such time as an Islamic State [branch] is formed in Israel.”

Yassin and Aroush had also downloaded dozens of files containing “substantial ISIS-related content,” including weapons and explosives training videos, according to the Shin Bet.

“The Shin Bet will continue to work with the Israel Police to expose suspects operating on behalf of Islamic State terrorist organization, and will take the necessary enforcement measures to prevent any activity that is detrimental to state security,” the agency said in a statement.

This article first appeared in Israel Hayom.

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