More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Israel News

Two IDF troops wounded, two Palestinians killed during ‘Day of Rage’ riots

Violent unrest rocks Judea and Samaria as thousands take to the streets in solidarity with Hamas in Gaza.

May. 19, 2021
Palestinians clash with Israeli security forces near the Huwara checkpoint, south of Nablus, on May 18, 2021. Photo by Nasser Ishtayeh/Flash90.
Palestinians clash with Israeli security forces near the Huwara checkpoint, south of Nablus, on May 18, 2021. Photo by Nasser Ishtayeh/Flash90.

Two Israeli soldiers were wounded and one Palestinian died as thousands rioted throughout Judea and Samaria during Palestinian “Day of Rage” events on Tuesday. Multiple arrests were made following the riots, which were a show of solidarity with Hamas on the ninth day of fierce fighting between the terror group and the Israeli military.

Two large protests were held during the day, including one in eastern Jerusalem, and there were several terrorist attacks, as well as some 40 cases of arson.

Fires were set in the Ein Prat Nature Reserve near Jerusalem and in several locations throughout Judea and Samaria, while in Hebron, a suspected member of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorist organization died during an attempt to carry out an attack against Israeli forces.

Several hours later, several thousand Arabs rioted near Beit El, one of whom opened fire at Israeli troops nearby. Two Israeli soldiers were wounded, and one Palestinian was killed when other troops on the scene returned fire.

Violent demonstrations were also held in the Jerusalem neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah, where several hundred youths chanted terrorist slogans, with some hurling rocks and launching fireworks at Israeli troops nearby.

This is an edited version of an article that first appeared in Israel Hayom.

IDF Judea and Samaria
EXPLORE JNS
Muslims gather for the early morning prayers for Eid al-Fitr, marking the end of Ramadan, along a main street outside the Siddiq Mosque in eastern Cairo's Heliopolis district on March 20, 2026. Photo by Ahmed Hasan/AFP via Getty Images.
Analysis
Egypt walks a tightrope between Iran and the Gulf
Cairo has taken on the role of mediator, but local media is clearly leaning toward Tehran.
Mar. 21, 2026
Shachar Kleiman
Torahs of Temple Israel in West Bloomfield, Mich. Credit: Courtesy.
‘Moving forward and celebrating’ in Michigan, as second set of post-attack simchas approach
There was never a question whether bar and bat mitzvahs were going to continue, says Rabbi Marla Hornsten at Temple Israel, despite the havoc that had teachers and children evacuate the building.
Mar. 20, 2026
Karen Schwartz
Blurred background of a house behind grass. Credit: jplenio/Pixabay.
U.S. News
Texas judge blocks ‘Muslim-only’ residential project over utility board violations
“We will not rest in the mission to stop the spread of radical Islam,” Texas Gov. Greg Abbott stated.
Mar. 20, 2026
U.S. and Texas state flags flying on the dome of the Texas State Capitol building in Austin. Credit: CrackerClips Stock Media/Shutterstock.
U.S. News
Texas governor appoints new members to antisemitism advisory committee
The panel conducts research on antisemitic activity and works with public and private entities on statewide initiatives on Holocaust and genocide education.
Mar. 20, 2026
Shmurah Matzah, Passover
Features
At some Orthodox Passover seders, places are set for ‘Star Wars,’ Taylor Swift
“If it’s something that families are attuned to, then I think it may be a good way to engage the kids on that level,” Rabbi Steven Burg, of Aish, told JNS.
Mar. 20, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
USS Dwight D. Eisenhower
U.S. News
United Kingdom agrees to let US use bases for Hormuz operations
“I was a little surprised at the U.K. to be honest with you,” U.S. President Donald Trump told reporters at the White House. “They should have acted a lot faster.”
Mar. 20, 2026
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen drinking coffee during a plenum session in the assembly hall of the Israeli parliament on June 17, 2015. Photo by Miriam Alster/Flash90.
JNS TV / Think Twice
Debunking Iran war conspiracy theories
Think Twice with Jonathan Tobin with guest Walter Russell Meade; Episode 216
Mar. 19, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Melanie Phillips
Column
Wimps and warriors
Melanie Phillips
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
The crack-up of the antisemitic right
Jonathan S. Tobin