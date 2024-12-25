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Walmart removes T-shirts glorifying slain terror leaders Sinwar, Nasrallah

One of the shirts was described as the “Yayha Sinwar We Will Win Or Die Shirt.”

Dec. 25, 2024
Roni Shkedy
A WalMart store exterior in Laredo, Texas. Credit: Jared C. Benedict via Wikimedia Commons.
A WalMart store exterior in Laredo, Texas. Credit: Jared C. Benedict via Wikimedia Commons.

Walmart, the world’s largest retail corporation, this week removed several T-shirts from its online shop glorifying Yahya Sinwar and Hassan Nasrallah, the slain leaders of Hamas and Hezbollah, respectively.

One of the shirts was described as the “Yayha Sinwar We Will Win Or Die Shirt.”

Following the removal of at least four shirts glorifying terror, the retail giant continues to stock other politically controversial merchandise.

The company’s current inventory includes antisemitic books discussing the “Zionist lobby,” which the texts claim pushed for Israel’s establishment through what they characterize as “flagrant violations of international law” and “denial of Palestinian rights.”

Another available title, “Decolonizing Palestine,” examines what its summary presents as a liberation struggle against what it terms a “colonial settler state.” The book’s description states, “Despite expert predictions, Hamas continued armed resistance to Israeli colonial settler rule.”

“Becoming Pro-Palestinian” is another title found on their website. A fourth book, “Soldiering Under Occupation,” attempts to demonstrate how various “numbing processes” allegedly affected Israeli soldiers’ moral conduct.

Originally published by Israel Hayom.

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