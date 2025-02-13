Israel poised to strike Iran nuclear sites, US intel warns

( Feb. 13, 2025 / JNS )

Recent U.S. intelligence reports indicate that Israel is likely to strike Iranian nuclear facilities in the coming months, potentially targeting the Fordow and Natanz sites.

According to reporting on Wednesday in The Washington Post and Wall Street Journal, the attacks would aim to exploit Iran’s vulnerabilities following the degradation of its air defenses resulting from an Israeli bombing in late October 2024.

The strikes would delay Tehran’s nuclear program by weeks or months and significantly escalate tensions in the Middle East, according to the U.S. intelligence assessments.

However, some Israeli officials dispute the American analysis, claiming that a strike on Iran’s nuclear facilities could hinder Tehran’s progress significantly more than anticipated by the Americans.

Warnings of an Israeli strike on Iran are detailed in several intelligence reports from the latter part of President Joe Biden’s term and the start of President Donald Trump’s. The most detailed analysis comes from a report by the Joint Chiefs of Staff’s Directorate for Intelligence and the Defense Intelligence Agency in early January.

U.S. National Security Council spokesman Brian Hughes told the Post that Trump “has made it clear: He will not allow Iran to obtain a nuclear weapon.”

However, whether the Trump administration would support an Israeli strike remains unclear.

The president reiterated in an interview with the New York Post on Saturday that he would prefer to solve the Iran nuclear issue diplomatically.

“I would like a deal done with Iran on non-nuclear. I would prefer that to bombing the hell out of it,” the American president said. “They don’t want to die. Nobody wants to die. I hope they decide that they’re not going to do what they’re currently thinking of doing. And I think they’ll really be happy.”

On Feb. 4, Trump expressed similar comments on his social media portal Truth Social, saying that wants Iran to “peacefully grow and prosper.”

“Reports that the United States, working in conjunction with Israel, is going to blow Iran into smithereens, ARE GREATLY EXAGGERATED,” he posted.

“I want Iran to be a great and successful country, but one that cannot have a nuclear weapon,” he continued.

“I would much prefer a Verified Nuclear Peace Agreement, which will let Iran peacefully grow and prosper,” he wrote. “We should start working on it immediately, and have a big Middle East Celebration when it is signed and completed.”

Trump signed an executive order on Feb. 4 to reimpose “maximum pressure” sanctions on the Islamic Republic.

The president said at the time that he was “torn” regarding the order. “It’s very tough on Iran,” Trump said. “Hopefully, we are not going to have to use it very much. … I’m unhappy to do it,” he added.