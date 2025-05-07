Israel showcases cutting-edge defense tech at DEFEA 2025 in Athens

( May 7, 2025 / JNS)

The Israel Defense Ministry is leading a showcase of defense innovation at DEFEA 2025 in Athens, taking place May 6–8, with 25 top Israeli companies presenting advanced technologies—from autonomous drones to secure battlefield communications and flexible solar-powered energy systems.

The delegation, organized by the ministry’s International Defense Cooperation Directorate (SIBAT), includes nine firms exhibiting at the national pavilion and 16 major defense players—including Elbit Systems, Israel Aerospace Industries and Rafael—presenting independently. The ministry spokesperson issued a statement on Tuesday highlighting the importance of the exhibition in strengthening bilateral ties and promoting regional stability.

Visitors gather at the Israel national pavilion at DEFEA 2025 in Athens, where leading Israeli defense companies are showcasing cutting-edge technologies, including autonomous systems, cyber solutions, and battlefield energy innovations. Credit: Israel Ministry of Defense.

Brig. Gen. (res.) Yair Kulas, head of SIBAT, said the joint presence “strengthens regional security and contributes to stability,” adding that the exhibition “underscores our commitment to deepening defense relations between our countries.”

Highlighted technologies at the Israeli pavilion range from Rayzone Group’s cyber intelligence tools to Solarpaint’s battlefield-ready flexible solar panels. Aerostat manufacturer RT LTA Systems and UAV innovator Robotican are among those drawing high-level interest from visiting delegations.

The Israeli presence at DEFEA reflects the country’s strategic push to expand global defense partnerships while showcasing its battle-tested solutions for tomorrow’s warfare.