Israeli Dror-1 satellite achieves orbit, begins operations

( Aug. 11, 2025 / JNS )

Israeli communications satellite Dror-1 has reached its designated altitude of 36,000 kilometers (~22,370 miles) and commenced its operational mission in space, the state-owned Israel Aerospace Industries announced on Monday.

Upon achieving its planned trajectory, the satellite transmitted telemetry confirming the deployment of the solar panels and the communication antennas, and the activation of its main engine, which positioned the satellite precisely in its intended orbit, IAI continued.

Telemetry is the automated collection and transmission of data from remote locations for monitoring and analysis purposes.

Credit: Israel Aerospace Industries.

“The telemetry received from Israel’s national communications satellite Dror-1 confirms its full functionality and successful entry into orbit, marking another major milestone in Israel’s journey to space independence,” said IAI President and CEO Boaz Levy

“Guided by a deep sense of responsibility for the State of Israel’s strategic decision, IAI is proud to lead the nation’s space endeavors and provide it with sovereign capabilities in space. This next generation of communications satellites, exemplified by Dror-1, embodies engineering excellence and foresight, delivering advanced solutions to meet Israel’s diverse and evolving needs,” he added.

IAI launched the satellite on July 13 aboard a Falcon 9 medium-lift launch vehicle from the SpaceX site in Cape Canaveral, Fla.

Following liftoff, the satellite transmitted initial telemetry indicating its proper functionality. After a series of tests conducted by IAI’s engineers, telemetry updates confirmed its successful entry into orbit. The satellite’s journey to its final destination included a series of in-space checks, orchestrated from IAI’s control center, with precise adjustments bringing it to its designated altitude and orbital position.

Credit: Israel Aerospace Industries.

IAI has been at the forefront of Israel’s space programs since the 1980s. The company developed, manufactured and launched a series of communications and observation satellites, serving scientific, civilian and national missions in Israel and worldwide.

The earth as seen by communications satellite Dror-1 in outer space. Credit: Israel Aerospace Industries.

Dror-1 is an Israeli-developed-and-produced communications satellite, among the most advanced of its kind globally, IAI said in a statement.

Equipped with a wide range of innovative capabilities, it is designed to meet Israel’s communications needs for the years to come, it continued.

Dror-1 offers unique, advanced communications technologies that will enable flexible, secure and reliable communication throughout its operational life, the statement concluded.