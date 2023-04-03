Israeli forces on Monday arrested two Palestinians in Nablus suspected of aiding the terrorist who wounded two soldiers in a drive-by shooting in the village of Huwara on March 25, the military said in a statement.

During the counterterrorism operation in the northern Samarian city, gunmen fired on Israeli forces, who returned fire. Two Palestinian gunmen were killed in the exchange, according to Israeli media reports.

The gunmen were identified by Palestinian media as Ezz Touqan and Nidal Tabanja.

Military equipment, a handgun and ammunition were also seized during the operation, according to the Israel Defense Forces.

Additionally, Israeli forces seized a vehicle used by the terrorist who carried out the Feb. 26 attack in Huwara in which two Israelis were killed.

No Israeli casualties were reported.

Palestinian terrorists have perpetrated a series of attacks since late February in the Arab village, located just outside Nablus in Samaria.

A few days after the March 25 shooting, dozens of Arabs stoned cars traveling through Huwara bearing Israeli license plates.