Israeli hostage families launch ‘nation-wide shutdown’

( Aug. 17, 2025 / Israel Hayom )

Millions of Israelis were expected to participate in a nationwide strike on Sunday for the return of the remaining 50 hostages being held in the Gaza Strip, who have endured 681 days in appalling conditions. Major corporations, institutions, businesses and government authorities have confirmed they will permit employees to participate.

During a 7:10 a.m. press conference, hostages’ families issued urgent appeals for public participation in street demonstrations and work stoppages.

Anat Angrest, whose son Matan is being held in Gaza, declared, “Today, an entire nation pressed the emergency brake. Today we stop everything to save the lives of 50 hostages and soldiers. The State of Israel stops today, so that every soldier knows that an entire nation stands behind him in times of trouble.”

Lishi Miran Levia, whose husband Omri is a captive, stated, “We promise Omri, Nimrod and Matan, to all the hostages and their families, to the bereaved families who stood by our side, to the parents of soldiers, to all the public that supports us, that this day is only the beginning. We draw strength from public support, and intend from here to escalate and intensify the struggle, until all the hostages are home. We have no choice.”

The strike commenced at 6:45 a.m. with an enormous display at Hostages Square in Tel Aviv, where a massive Israeli flag featuring photographs of the hostages was unfurled.

Demonstration organizers report that 400 protest focal points have been established nationwide.

Police issued preparatory statements at 6:01 a.m. emphasizing that “freedom of protest does not mean freedom to ignite fires.” Law enforcement announced deployment of “reinforced forces at various focal points nationwide, to enable freedom of protest in all sectors.”

Thousands of police officers will maintain positions at demonstration sites throughout Sunday.

“Freedom of protest and expression does not include freedom to ignite fires, block main roads or harm the freedom of movement of many,” police emphasized.

Demonstrations are planned to occur at major intersections, corporate facilities and organizational headquarters, culminating in a major gathering at Hostages Square.

“Millions of Israeli citizens will cry out loudly today, with their feet, at intersections, in the square, on social networks and everywhere demanding ‘bring them back now,'” said The Hostages and Missing Families Forum.

Hostages’ families extended personal invitations to prominent business executives and numerous public figures, urging their participation and support at the square. During the shutdown, families plan to announce subsequent phases in their campaign for complete hostage repatriation.

The October Council, comprising hostage families and bereaved families who spearhead efforts to establish a state commission of inquiry, initiated Sunday’s events. The “Free in Our Land” headquarters, which coordinates protest organizations, cautioned drivers about anticipated blockages potentially causing delays on major highways.

The climax of the day’s events is set to occur at 8:00 p.m. at Hostages Square, featuring captivity survivors, hostages’ families and others. Throughout Sunday, companies, organizations and southern Israeli communities will conduct activities and demonstrations. The events commenced at 6:29 a.m., marking the precise time of the Hamas-led invasion of southern Israel on Oct. 7, 2023.

Beginning at 9:00 a.m., offices and business owners will organize hourly protest shifts at Hostages Square. Medical personnel will march to protest the hostages’ deteriorating health conditions.

Primary demonstration centers include Tel Aviv, Jerusalem and Haifa. Activities began at 8:00 a.m. with a march from Antin Square at Tel Aviv University and demonstrations at Elephant Junction, continuing until 9:30 a.m. Concurrent demonstrations at Rokach-Namir Junction will last until 10:30 a.m., while a 9:00 a.m. rally was set for Tel Aviv City Hall square, followed by the White Coat March from Medical Association headquarters to Hostages Square.

At 10:40 a.m., motorized convoys are to traverse Tel Aviv neighborhoods, and between 12:00-2:00 p.m. the central demonstration is planned at Kaplan Junction. Academic community rallies begin at 5:00 p.m. at Hostages Square, with a 7:00 p.m. march departing from Savidor Station toward Hostages Square. The primary “Israel Stops” event culminates at Hostages Square at 8:00 p.m.

Haifa activities commenced at 7:30 a.m. at Sefer Square, continuing until 9:00 a.m., with midday mall protests at Grand Canyon shopping center. Demonstrations are planned to resume at 4:00 p.m. at Ziv Square, with protesters returning to Sefer Square between 5:00-7:00 p.m.

Jerusalem features numerous protest locations, with the demonstrations scheduled for 7:10-10:15 a.m., including areas near the President’s Residence, Mitzpeh Valley, Oranim Junction and additional sites. A 9:30 a.m. march will depart from Givat Ram. Beersheba demonstrations will take place at Government Quarter between 9:00-11:00 a.m. and opposite Southern Command between 4:00-6:00 p.m.

Organizers expect approximately 200 chartered buses to arrive at Hostages Square during the day, with six motorized protest convoys departing at 7:30 a.m. from various locations, including Dor Alon positions on Highway 6 heading north and south, Latrun and Tel Aviv.

Originally published by Israel Hayom.