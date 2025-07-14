Israeli military strikes tanks in southern Syria

( July 14, 2025 / JNS)

The Israel Defense Forces attacked several tanks in the area between Al-Mazra’a and Sami’ in southern Syria’s as-Suwayda Governorate on Monday, the military said.

No further details were initially given.

IDF activity in Syria has spiked in recent weeks, with the latest ground operation taking place a week ago.

Israeli soldiers detained a terrorist cell in southern Syria operated by the Quds Force of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, the military said on July 7.

Following intelligence obtained through interrogations conducted by the IDF’s Human Intelligence Unit 504, the 3rd “Alexandroni” Reserve Infantry Brigade carried out an overnight operation and arrested the cell in the Tel Kudne area.

The Israeli military is continuing operations in Syrian territory, including near the summit of Mount Hermon, as discussions of a potential diplomatic détente between Jerusalem and the new regime in Damascus gain traction.

Also last week, IDF troops completed a large-scale exercise on the Golan Heights and Mount Hermon summit that simulated a defensive response to an Oct. 7-style attack from Syria.

Troops from the 210th “Bashan” Division took part, including the 810th, 474th and 3rd Brigades. The exercise was led by the Ground Forces Training Center.

As part of the exercise, troops in both mandatory and reserve service exercised transitioning from routine to a state of emergency, responding to extreme scenarios that included defending communities, engaging in combat at military posts and other offensive actions, the IDF said.

The new regime in Syria is demanding that Israeli troops withdraw from nine new company outposts established by the IDF near the border in Syrian territory as a condition for renewing the ceasefire that existed from 1975 until the fall last year of the Assad regime.