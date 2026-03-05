Itamar Ben-Gvir
“The land of the boot has become the land of the flip-flop,” said Israel’s national security minister.
Security sources said that Tehran regards Palestinian terror groups across Judea and Samaria as its “last proxy.”
The operation included police action against a camera crew providing services to Al Jazeera, authorities said.
“They expressed support for my clear stance on how action should be taken in Gaza,” said the Israeli national security minister.
The security agency denies that it investigated the national security minister or the Israel Police.
Ronen Bar’s “explicit instruction” that evidence be gathered against the political echelon is “reminiscent of dark regimes,” said the PMO.
“These captives are my brothers,” the Israeli national security minister said of his opposition to negotiations with the Islamist terrorists.
“We’re coming back with all our might!” said the minister after he was re-admitted to the government.
Itamar Ben-Gvir’s right-wing party resigned from the government on Jan. 21 in protest against the ceasefire in Gaza.
“We are more determined than ever to complete the mission and destroy” the Gaza-based terror group, Israel’s finance minister wrote.
If the captives, both living and dead, are not returned, Israel will expand the agricultural areas of the kibbutzim Be’eri and Nir Oz into the Gaza perimeter, said the Israeli finance minister.
‘We all saw the unimaginable cruelty of the Nazis towards them and towards Shiri, Ariel and Kfir Bibas. The State of Israel must not remain silent about this.’
OPINION