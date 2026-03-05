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Itamar Ben-Gvir

Itamar Ben-Gvir, Israeli minister of national security and head of the Otzma Yehudit faction party, attends a faction meeting in the Knesset on Dec. 8, 2025. Photo by Chaim Goldberg/Flash90.
Israel News
Ben-Gvir slams Italian criminal probe into ‘torture, kidnapping’ of Gaza flotilla activists
“The land of the boot has become the land of the flip-flop,” said Israel’s national security minister.
June 10, 2026
JNS Staff
Ben-Gvir
Israel News
Ben-Gvir urges action to thwart Iranian-backed terrorism in Judea, Samaria
Security sources said that Tehran regards Palestinian terror groups across Judea and Samaria as its “last proxy.”
June 25, 2025
Rescue teams inspect the damage to buildings struck by an Iranian ballistic missile in central Israel, June 19, 2025. Photo by Gili Yaari/Flash90.
Israel News
Israel Police shuts down foreign broadcasts that aired missile impact sites
The operation included police action against a camera crew providing services to Al Jazeera, authorities said.
June 19, 2025
JNS Staff
Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir meets with senior members of the Republican Party at U.S. President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Fla., April 22, 2025. Credit: Itamar Ben-Gvir/X.
Israel News
Ben-Gvir meets senior GOP officials at Mar-a-Lago
“They expressed support for my clear stance on how action should be taken in Gaza,” said the Israeli national security minister.
April 23, 2025
JNS Staff
Itamar Ben-Gvir
Israel News
Ben-Gvir asks Supreme Court to reveal files on alleged Shin Bet probe against him and the police
The security agency denies that it investigated the national security minister or the Israel Police.
March 27, 2025
JNS Staff
Itamar Ben-Gvir
Israel News
Ben-Gvir: Shin Bet chief should ‘sit in prison’ for anti-Kahanist probe
Ronen Bar’s “explicit instruction” that evidence be gathered against the political echelon is “reminiscent of dark regimes,” said the PMO.
March 24, 2025
JNS Staff
Otzma Yehudit leader Itamar Ben-Gvir leads the party's faction meeting at the Knesset in Jerusalem, March 3, 2025. Photo by Chaim Goldberg/Flash90.
Israel News
Ben-Gvir urges strikes on Hamas food reserves, power supply
“These captives are my brothers,” the Israeli national security minister said of his opposition to negotiations with the Islamist terrorists.
March 23, 2025
Ben-Gvir
Israel News
Itamar Ben-Gvir back at National Security Ministry
“We’re coming back with all our might!” said the minister after he was re-admitted to the government.
March 20, 2025
JNS Staff
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir at the Knesset in Jerusalem. Photo by Olivier Fitoussi/Flash90.
Israel News
Ben-Gvir’s Otzma Yehudit rejoins Israeli government
Itamar Ben-Gvir’s right-wing party resigned from the government on Jan. 21 in protest against the ceasefire in Gaza.
March 18, 2025
Akiva Van Koningsveld
IDF Fire Mortar Shells Towards Gaza
Israel News
Smotrich, Ben-Gvir applaud renewed fighting against Hamas
“We are more determined than ever to complete the mission and destroy” the Gaza-based terror group, Israel’s finance minister wrote.
March 18, 2025
Joshua Marks
Israeli Minister of Finance and Head of the Religious Zionist Party Bezalel Smotrich speaks at the annual Jerusalem Conference of the Besheva group on Feb. 24, 2025. Photo by Chaim Goldberg/Flash90.
Israel News
Smotrich: Israel to seize land if Gaza hostages aren’t returned
If the captives, both living and dead, are not returned, Israel will expand the agricultural areas of the kibbutzim Be’eri and Nir Oz into the Gaza perimeter, said the Israeli finance minister.
Feb. 25, 2025
Canaan Lidor
Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir speaks during a Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee meeting, Feb. 15, 2023. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.
Israel News
After latest hostage return, Ben-Gvir calls to resume war
‘We all saw the unimaginable cruelty of the Nazis towards them and towards Shiri, Ariel and Kfir Bibas. The State of Israel must not remain silent about this.’
Feb. 23, 2025
JNS Staff
OPINION
Lt. Col. (res.) Maurice Hirsch
Opinion
The hypocrisy of the UK, Australia, New Zealand, Canada and Norway
Lt. Col. (res.) Maurice Hirsch
Caroline B. Glick is a prominent journalist and analyst, serving as JNS's senior contributing editor and host of the Caroline Glick Show
Column
A coup attempt in the shadow of Oct. 7
Caroline B. Glick
Yehudit Katsover
Opinion
Unity government? Yes, But without betrayal of partners
Yehudit Katsover, Nadia Matar
Opinion
Biden admin demands Jews stop praying at site of Temple
Daniel Greenfield
Avi Abelow
Opinion
Al-Aqsa is a misdirect
Avi Abelow
Ronn Torossian. Credit: Courtesy.
Opinion
Racism against Jews in Jerusalem
Ronn Torossian
Caroline B. Glick is a prominent journalist and analyst, serving as JNS's senior contributing editor and host of the Caroline Glick Show
Column
What will be the impact of Gantz’s departure from the government?
Caroline B. Glick