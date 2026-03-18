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Yehudit Katsover

Yehudit Katsover

Yehudit Katsover is co-chair of the Sovereignty Movement founded by Women in Green.

Judea and Samaria Security barrier
Opinion
Who gets to write the future of the Middle East?
Israelis will not allow the country to be fooled, once again, by agreements that bind the nation’s hands from ensuring its security.
Oct. 29, 2025
Nadia Matar