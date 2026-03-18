More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
Nadia Matar

Nadia Matar

Nadia Matar is co-chair of the Sovereignty Movement.

Judea and Samaria Security barrier
Opinion
Who gets to write the future of the Middle East?
Israelis will not allow the country to be fooled, once again, by agreements that bind the nation’s hands from ensuring its security.
Oct. 29, 2025
Nadia Matar
Jews celebrate Jerusalem Day at the Western Wall in the Old City on May 21, 2020. Photo by Olivier Fitoussi/Flash90.
Opinion
The battle for Jerusalem
Nov. 3, 2021
Nadia Matar
A general view of the Jewish community of Karnei Shomron in Samaria, June 4, 2020. Photo by Sraya Diamant/Flash90.
Opinion
Real Zionism includes economic momentum
Jul. 14, 2020
Nadia Matar
Israelis participate in a march to celebrate Israel's 71st Independence Day near Havat Gilad in Judea and Samaria on May 9, 2019. Photo by Hillel Maeir/Flash90.
Opinion
The ‘deal of the century’ must be rejected
While the intentions behind it were no doubt good, the new U.S. peace plan lacks a basic understanding about the essence of the Land of Israel.
Jan. 30, 2020
Nadia Matar
View of the Jewish settlement of Karmei Tzur in Judea near Hebron, which neighbors Givat Sorek. Credit: Gershon Elinson/Flash90.
Opinion
The left is trying to revive the dead
Most of the people are on the right; it is the majority that rules. Most of the people object to a Palestinian state and know that its establishment would endanger Israel’s existence.
Aug. 21, 2018
Nadia Matar