Jerusalem slams EU’s top executive body for seeking to exclude Israel from innovation fund

( July 29, 2025 / JNS )

Israel’s Foreign Ministry on Monday night condemned the European Commission’s recommendation to partially suspend Israel’s access to the E.U.’s research and innovation fund over the war in Gaza.

The decision by the College of Commissioners to propose the suspension of Israel from a component of the Horizon Europe program is “mistaken, regrettable, and unjustified,” the ministry wrote on X.

At a time when the Israel Defense Forces is fighting “jihadist terrorism” in the Gaza Strip, Brussels’ move “only serves to strengthen Hamas and therefore undermines the chances of reaching a ceasefire and a framework for the release of hostages,” it added.

“Israel will work to ensure that this recommendation is not adopted by the member states, and we hope that will indeed be the case,” Jerusalem said. “Israel will not yield to pressure when it comes to its national interests.”

Following a meeting of the European Commission’s 27 members on Monday, the E.U. body claimed that Israel had failed to implement a July 10 agreement aimed at increasing humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip.

In response, the Commission proposed to its member states that Israeli start-ups be prevented from participating in areas involving “disruptive innovations and emerging technologies that have potential dual-use applications, such as cyber-security, drones and artificial intelligence,” according to a statement.

“The proposed suspension is a targeted and reversible action,” the statement read. “It does not affect the participation of Israeli universities and researchers in collaborative projects and research activities under Horizon Europe.”

Horizon Europe is the E.U.’s flagship financial instrument for research and innovation, with a budget of €95.5 billion. Israel joined the program in 2021 and has since secured more than €1 billion in funding.

Suspending Israel from the Horizon program was one of 10 options presented to commissioners following a report that claimed the Jewish state was in breach of its human rights obligations to Brussels.

The executive body said that while Jerusalem this week “announced a daily humanitarian pause in Gaza fighting and has met some of its commitments” under the agreement, “the situation remains severe.”

The anti-Israel measure, which could be voted on as early as Tuesday, requires approval by a qualified majority, meaning larger E.U. member states, such as Italy, would need to vote in favor for it to pass.

Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof said on Monday night that, “If the E.U. decides tomorrow that Israel is not in compliance with the relevant agreements on this, the Netherlands supports the plan to suspend Israeli participation in the E.U. research programme Horizon.”

“If that proves to be the case, tomorrow in Brussels the Netherlands will also press for further European measures, for example in the realm of trade,” added the premier whose government collapsed last month.

The Hague is “also considering taking national measures to increase the pressure,” Schoof said, while urging Hamas terrorists to “fully cooperate in ensuring access to humanitarian aid for the suffering population.”

As part of the deal with Brussels, Jerusalem agreed on July 10 to “significant steps” to improve the humanitarian situation in the Strip.

Measures included increasing the number of supply trucks entering each day, opening additional crossings to the north and south of the Strip, reopening Jordanian and Egyptian aid routes, resuming fuel deliveries to aid facilities and repairing infrastructure, said Kaja Kallas, the E.U.’s high representative for foreign affairs and security policy.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Monday night that the Jewish state will continue cooperating with international NGOs, the United States and Europe to ensure that “large amounts” of aid reaches Gaza.

As part of that effort, the IDF has paused operations in populated areas of the Strip from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily, and designated secure routes from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. to facilitate the safe passage of aid convoys.

“We already allow significant amounts of humanitarian aid into Gaza every single day, including food, water and medicine,” said Netanyahu.

“Unfortunately, Hamas, which openly uses civilians as human shields, operates from hospitals and uses schools and kindergartens to store weapons, has been stealing aid from the Gaza population, many times by shooting Palestinians,” he added.