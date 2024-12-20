More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Jewish Life

Hundreds of Jewish teens gather in Berlin to recite ‘Shema Yisrael’

Some 44% of European Jewish youth have faced antisemitic harassment.

Dec. 20, 2024
Nissan Shtrauchler
CTeen at Brandenburg Gate in Berlin
Some of the 500 Jewish teens from 25 countries across Europe gathered for a group photo in front of the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, while attending the European Jewish Youth Congress from Dec. 13-15, 2024. Credit: Courtesy of Chabad CTeen Berlin.

In a powerful display of Jewish pride and resilience, hundreds of Jewish youth from across Europe gathered at Berlin’s Brandenburg Gate—once a symbol of Nazi power—to celebrate their identity, despite rising antisemitism throughout the continent.

The European Jewish Youth Congress, which took place from Dec. 13-15 and was organized by Chabad‘s global CTeen movement, brought together young Jewish leaders for a three-day conference focused on community building and cultural preservation in challenging times.

Standing where Hitler’s forces once marched, they joined together in declaring “Shema Yisrael” (“Hear, O Israel”), followed by a performance of the Israeli song “Tamid Ohev Oti” (“God Always Love Me”), more commonly known as “Od Yoter Tov.”

Over the three days, the youth engaged in a program addressing their pressing concerns, including discussions about the challenges facing Jewish communities and strategies for addressing them. The gathering was led by Berlin’s Chief Rabbi Yehuda Teichtal and attended by notable figures, including Israeli Ambassador to Germany Ron Prosor.

Founded 15 years ago by Rabbi Moshe Kotlarsky, who heads Chabad’s global emissary network, the congress aims to unite Jewish young people worldwide. “This distinctive youth movement represents the most effective path toward building the Jewish future globally,” said his son and successor, Rabbi Mendy Kotlarsky.

The conference proceeded under heightened security, reflecting a difficult year for Jewish communities worldwide, especially in Western Europe, where antisemitism metrics continue their upward trend.

Current data reveals that 44% of Jewish youth have faced antisemitic harassment while 41% contemplate emigration due to safety concerns, and 45% avoid visible Jewish symbols.

“During these turbulent times across Europe, this seminar stands as compelling evidence that the Jewish people endure,” Teichtal said. “These challenging circumstances have actually strengthened the bonds among Jewish youth, who now share a deeper sense of family connection.”

Originally published by Israel Hayom.

Religion Europe
Nissan Shtrauchler
EXPLORE JNS
Damaged kintergarted in Rishon LeZion
Israel News
Iranian cluster bomb hits empty kindergarten in Rishon Letzion
“This is a war crime, but it is not surprising because the Iranian regime is a terrorist regime,” Defense Minister Israel Katz said at the scene.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Natanz Nuclear Facility, Iran
U.S. News
IAEA: Iran’s Natanz nuclear-enrichment site attacked
The U.S. military has thus far struck over 8,000 targets across the Islamic Republic, including 130 enemy vessels, according to CENTCOM chief Adm. Brad Cooper.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Muslims gather for the early morning prayers for Eid al-Fitr, marking the end of Ramadan, along a main street outside the Siddiq Mosque in eastern Cairo's Heliopolis district on March 20, 2026. Photo by Ahmed Hasan/AFP via Getty Images.
Analysis
Egypt walks a tightrope between Iran and the Gulf
Cairo has taken on the role of mediator, but local media is clearly leaning toward Tehran.
Mar. 21, 2026
Shachar Kleiman
Torahs of Temple Israel in West Bloomfield, Mich. Credit: Courtesy.
‘Moving forward and celebrating’ in Michigan, as second set of post-attack simchas approach
There was never a question whether bar and bat mitzvahs were going to continue, says Rabbi Marla Hornsten at Temple Israel, despite the havoc that had teachers and children evacuate the building.
Mar. 20, 2026
Karen Schwartz
Blurred background of a house behind grass. Credit: jplenio/Pixabay.
U.S. News
Texas judge blocks ‘Muslim-only’ residential project over utility board violations
“We will not rest in the mission to stop the spread of radical Islam,” Texas Gov. Greg Abbott stated.
Mar. 20, 2026
U.S. and Texas state flags flying on the dome of the Texas State Capitol building in Austin. Credit: CrackerClips Stock Media/Shutterstock.
U.S. News
Texas governor appoints new members to antisemitism advisory committee
The panel conducts research on antisemitic activity and works with public and private entities on statewide initiatives on Holocaust and genocide education.
Mar. 20, 2026
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen drinking coffee during a plenum session in the assembly hall of the Israeli parliament on June 17, 2015. Photo by Miriam Alster/Flash90.
JNS TV / Think Twice
Debunking Iran war conspiracy theories
Think Twice with Jonathan Tobin with guest Walter Russell Meade; Episode 216
Mar. 19, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Melanie Phillips
Column
Wimps and warriors
Melanie Phillips
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
The crack-up of the antisemitic right
Jonathan S. Tobin