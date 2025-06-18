Is the world witnessing a modern-day Six-Day War, like the lightning-fast one in June 1967? Will Israel finish the job before international pressure mounts? And how does all of this reshape the U.S.-Israel alliance going forward?

IDF Spokesperson (Res.) Doron Spielman is joined by Mike Doran, senior fellow at the Hudson Institute and former senior director at the U.S. National Security Council, to unpack one of the most consequential moments in modern Middle Eastern history.

Together, they dissect Israel’s unprecedented campaign inside Iran—a campaign so precise, bold and strategically effective that it has left even long-time analysts stunned. From the surprise airstrikes on missile silos and nuclear facilities to the crumbling of Iran’s internal infrastructure, Doran argues that Israel has achieved something “biblical” in scale. But what comes next?

The two also discuss the vulnerability of Iran’s ballistic-missile arsenal, the operational genius behind Israel’s stealth campaign and the surprising silence of Iran’s military leadership. You’ll also learn how Tehran’s regime is losing credibility internally and abroad and how Israel’s bold maneuvers may be rewriting the rules of deterrence.

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