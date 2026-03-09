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Canadian MP Melissa Lantsman criticizes Mark Carney’s stance on Iran conflict

WATCH: “Standpoint” with Gabe Groisman

Mar. 9, 2026
Gabe Groisman

Canadian MP Melissa Lantsman criticizes Mark Carney’s stance on Iran conflict

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Standpoint: Is Canada losing the moral clarity that once made it one of the West’s most trusted democracies? Gabe Groisman sits down with Canadian Conservative MP Melissa Lantsman for a candid conversation about what’s happening inside Canada: from rising antisemitism and political drift to the country’s confused response to Iran, Israel and the United States. Viewers will come away understanding how Canada’s leadership is being tested on global security, why the battle over moral clarity matters far beyond Ottawa, and what the Conservative vision is for restoring economic strength, democratic confidence and support for Jewish communities under pressure.

“Standpoint” is a thought-driven podcast hosted by Gabe Groisman—attorney, government affairs consultant and the former mayor of Bal Harbour, Fla. Each episode brings Groisman’s sharp political insight and legal acumen to conversations that matter. Broadcasting from Miami’s Wynwood neighborhood, “Standpoint” dives deep into the stories and ideas shaping our times, exploring the intersection of policy, leadership and culture with clarity and conviction.

Groisman sits down with a wide range of guests, including elected officials, analysts, business leaders and influencers, for honest, unfiltered discussions about the forces driving change in America and the Middle East. With his signature mix of intellect and authenticity, he challenges conventional thinking and gives listeners the context they need to see the bigger picture. Smart, engaging and grounded in real-world experience, “Standpoint” offers a refreshing perspective on national and world events.

See more at: @JNS_TV and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Operation Roaring Lion/Epic Fury Canada
Gabe Groisman
Gabe Groisman Gabe Groisman
Gabe Groisman is an attorney, government affairs consultant and founder of Groisman, LLC. He is the former mayor of Bal Harbour, Fla., and host of the podcast “Standpoint with Gabe Groisman.”
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