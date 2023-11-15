How Hamas is losing control of Gaza
As the Israel Defense Forces close in on Hamas headquarters, what is the future of the Gaza Strip? “Our Middle East: An Insider’s View” with Dan Diker and Khaled Abu Toameh, Ep. 28
Hosts Dan Diker, president of the Jerusalem Center for Public Affairs, and Arab-Israeli journalist Khaled Abu Toameh, a JCPA fellow and Gatestone senior fellow, talk about a number of key issues surrounding the Israel Defense Forces’ “Operation Swords of Iron.”
Namely, they discuss how the Hamas terrorist organization is losing control over the Gaza Strip; the slow emergence of those who oppose Hamas rule; and why Gaza can never be given to the Palestinian Authority, led at present by 88-year-old Mahmoud Abbas.
This is your eye into the Middle East and what is really happening on the ground!